Allworth Financial Announces Expansion of Strategic Investor Group

Integrum, Lightyear Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Support Continued National Growth

FOLSOM, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allworth Financial ("Allworth" or the "Company"), an award winning, full-service national wealth management advisory firm, announces today that it has entered a new strategic investment partnership co-led by Integrum Holdings LP ("Integrum"), Lightyear Capital LLC ("Lightyear") and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'"). As part of the transaction, Allworth's management team will continue to lead the Company, and existing employee and advisor shareholders will have significant ownership of Allworth.

Founded in 1993, Allworth is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent registered investment advisory firms. Serving clients in all 50 states through more than 40 offices in the U.S., Allworth delivers integrated financial planning services, including investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, insurance, and 401(k) management. With approximately $35 billion in assets under management and administration, Allworth is consistently recognized as a top 20 RIA by Barron's. Allworth is committed to providing scalable, personalized financial guidance that helps clients plan wisely and enjoy life.

"We are grateful for the partnership Lightyear and Ontario Teachers' have provided over the past five years and are excited to welcome Integrum. With all three investors at the table, we have the right group of thought and capital partners to accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities" said John Bunch, Chief Executive Officer of Allworth. "From our earliest conversations, our partners are aligned with what makes Allworth work: our people, our culture, and our commitment to clients. We are not looking to change the formula that makes Allworth a premier wealth management firm—we are continuing to invest behind it."

Mark Vassallo, Managing Partner at Lightyear said, "Working with John and the Allworth team over the past five years on multiple growth initiatives has benefited clients and shareholders alike. We are excited to continue building the business in the next chapter." Max Rakhlin, Partner at Lightyear added, "Our renewed partnership with Allworth represents Lightyear's ninth investment in the wealth management and retirement sector since 2010. We look forward to building on Allworth's success with our partners at Ontario Teachers' and Integrum."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Allworth's management team alongside our longstanding partner Lightyear and new investor Integrum. Allworth's strong leadership team, national scale, and differentiated platform make it well positioned to benefit from continued industry tailwinds. We will leverage our deep expertise investing in wealth management businesses globally to help the Company execute its value creation plan and build on the momentum we have seen over the past five years" said Jeff Markusson, Senior Managing Director at Ontario Teachers'.

Tagar Olson, Founding Partner at Integrum said, "Allworth has built something exceptional: a national platform with real scale, a leadership team that operates with discipline and focus, and a culture that puts clients first. We're excited to partner with John and the Allworth team, alongside Lightyear and Ontario Teachers', to accelerate organic growth by investing in the talent, technology, and capabilities that will continue to scale the platform and enable Allworth's advisors to deliver more value to their clients."

William Blair & Company served as lead financial advisor to Allworth, with Houlihan Lokey also serving as a financial advisor to the Company. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Allworth. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Integrum.

About Allworth Financial

Allworth Financial is a national, full-service registered investment advisory firm with approximately $35 billion in assets under management and administration. Serving clients in all 50 states through more than 40 offices nationwide, Allworth delivers integrated financial planning services, including investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, insurance, and 401(k) management.

For more information, please visit: AllworthFinancial.com

Advisors and firms interested in joining Allworth's national platform can find partnership details at allworthfinancial.com/partnerwithus

About Lightyear Capital

Lightyear Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with growing companies at the nexus of financial services and technology, health care and business services. For over 25 years, Lightyear has worked closely with management teams and leveraged its industry expertise, network of advisors and operating resources to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. As of December 31, 2025, the firm had assets under management of $8.1 billion. For more information, please visit www.lycap.com.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' is a global investor with net assets of $279.4 billion as at December 31, 2025. Ontario Teachers' is a fully funded defined benefit pension plan, and it invests in a broad array of asset classes to deliver retirement security for 346,000 working members and pensioners. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Integrum

Integrum invests in technology-enabled services companies, partnering with management teams to accelerate growth. Founded by experienced investors and operators with complementary backgrounds and deep industry relationships, the firm pursues a high-conviction, concentrated approach—proactively sourcing opportunities and working closely with portfolio companies to scale through technology, talent, and expansion into adjacent markets and service offerings. Learn more at www.integrum.us.

SOURCE Allworth Financial