Allworth Financial Launches Allworth Women's Collective to Empower Women to Build and Preserve Wealth

Firm-wide initiative strengthens client engagement, advisor recruitment, and leadership development as women represent nearly half of Allworth's workforce

FOLSOM, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allworth Financial today announced the launch of the Allworth Women's Collective ("The Collective"), a firm-wide strategic initiative designed to empower women to build and preserve wealth, elevate women's leadership, expand engagement with women investors, and accelerate growth across the organization. The Collective was formally introduced at a company reception on March 9 at the Fairmont Dallas in conjunction with the firm's annual Advisor Ascend Conference.

Darla Sipolt, Chief Client Officer at Allworth and Executive Sponsor of the Allworth Women’s Collective

Launching at a pivotal moment in Allworth's growth, The Collective reflects the firm's commitment to aligning scale with culture. Today, Allworth employs 549 professionals nationwide, with women representing 47% of the firm's workforce, 23% of its advisors, and 40% of leaders with direct reports. As the firm continues to strategically expand in key markets across the U.S., the initiative is designed to position women as a driving force behind sustained growth, leadership development, and long-term legacy.

In its first year, The Collective will focus on three primary priorities: increasing Allworth's visibility among women investors, strengthening referral networks, and accelerating the recruitment, advancement, and leadership development of female advisors to build a sustainable pipeline for the future.

"The Allworth Women's Collective reflects both our values and our growth strategy," said Darla Sipolt, Chief Client Officer at Allworth and Executive Sponsor of the initiative. "Women are increasingly at the center of wealth creation and financial decision-making, and this group positions Allworth to serve them with greater insight, connection, and leadership. By investing in the visibility, development, and success of women across our firm, we're strengthening our ability to grow, innovate, and build lasting client relationships."

The Collective will serve as a strategic growth platform, a community forum connecting women across offices and roles, and a leadership development and visibility engine for current and emerging female leaders. Planned initiatives include:

An annual in-person flagship event

A speaker series featuring internal and external voices

Collaboration with firm leadership on strategic initiatives and acquisitions

Expanded community engagement tied to advisor-driven growth

The initiative will be guided by a founding steering committee composed of respected leaders from across the firm, including Allison Scoggin (Partner Advisor, Roseville, CA), Barbara Healy (Financial Advisor, Roseville, CA), Gretchen McLaughlin (Senior Vice President, Denver, CO), Laurie Ingwersen (Partner Advisor, Waltham, MA), and Natalie Quirarte (Financial Advisor, Folsom, CA). Together, the committee will serve as the collective's year one leadership body, shaping programming and engagement across the firm.

"The women of Allworth have played a critical role in building the firm we are today," said John Bunch, Chief Executive Officer of Allworth Financial. "They are leading client relationships, driving growth in their markets, mentoring the next generation of advisors, and helping us scale thoughtfully. The Collective formalizes our commitment to ensuring that as we grow, we are intentional about elevating female leadership, expanding opportunity, and serving women investors with the depth and sophistication they deserve."

Women advisors and women-led advisory teams interested in learning more about the Allworth Women's Collective and career opportunities at Allworth are encouraged to connect with the firm at www.AllworthFinancial.com.

About Allworth Financial

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Folsom, California, Allworth Financial is a national, full-service registered investment advisory firm with approximately $34 billion in assets under management and administration. Serving clients in all 50 states through more than 40 offices nationwide, Allworth delivers integrated financial planning services, including investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, insurance, and 401(k) management. Backed by Lightyear Capital and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, the firm has completed 45 acquisitions since 2018. Consistently recognized as a top 20 RIA by Barron's, Allworth delivers personalized financial guidance, supported by experienced professionals and an industry-leading platform, to help clients plan wisely and enjoy life. For more information, visit: AllworthFinancial.com

SOURCE Allworth Financial