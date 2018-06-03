Ally Bridge Group Expands Early-stage Cancer Solution Portfolio with Investment in Quantum Surgical

Quantum Surgical is developing next-generation robotic solutions for minimally invasive cancer therapies. Quantum's predecessor company Medtech SA, a leading French neurosurgical robotics company, was acquired by global orthopaedics giant Zimmer Biomet in 2016 after an investment from ABG in 2015.

"ABG is excited to support again the Quantum Surgical team led by Bertin Nahum in their new venture following our successful investment in -- and exit from -- Medtech SA. The team has been dedicated to -- and has a proven track record -- in developing and commercializing innovative surgical robots globally. ABG has been working closely with Quantum Surgical since its inception and our partnership now breaks into new ground in building next-generation surgical robots to facilitate interventional oncology treatment, especially for early-stage cancer patients," said Frank Yu, Founder, CEO and CIO of Ally Bridge Group. "Quantum Surgical is a natural extension of ABG's recently led US$300 million investment in GRAIL, a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. Early cancer detection must be accompanied by more effective early treatment," Frank Yu added.

"Quantum will set new standards for minimally invasive cancer treatment procedures. We are excited to partner up with Ally Bridge Group -- again, after our successful collaboration in 2015-2016, and to continue to benefit from ABG's truly global industry perspectives, network and strong financing, capital markets and M&A capabilities," said Bertin Nahum, Founder and CEO of Quantum Surgical.

Lifetech Scientific, a leading innovative medtech company in China, has also participated in the investment through its joint venture with ABG and will collaborate with Quantum Surgical in China market.

About Ally Bridge Group

Ally Bridge Group ("ABG"), founded and led by Frank Yu (previously at Goldman Sachs and Och-Ziff Capital), is a global life science-focused investment firm. ABG and its affiliates manage over US$2 billion in life science assets in China, the U.S., and Europe, from medtech to biopharmaceuticals. ABG focuses on investing in some of the world's most innovative medicines and leading high-impact transactions. In 2015, ABG initiated, led and completed the landmark US$3.3 billion NYSE take-private of Wuxi Pharmatech. In 2016, Medtech SA, a leading French surgical robotics company, was acquired by Zimmer-Biomet several months after ABG's investment. In 2018, ABG led a US$300 million Series C financing for GRAIL, a global pioneer in early cancer detection. ABG has expertise in cementing strategic partnerships between emerging healthcare companies and industry leaders, and across different geographies, particularly between the U.S., China and Europe. For more information, please visit www.ally-bridge.com.

About Quantum Surgical

Founded in 2017, Quantum Surgical is a next-generation surgical robotics start-up founded by Bertin Nahum, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Medtech SA. The Company is building next-generation smart tools for minimally invasive therapies, beginning with interventional oncology. The robotic platform will enable physicians to better assess, plan, and treat a broad spectrum of medical conditions. The Company is developing end-to-end solutions for interventional oncology. For more information, please visit http://quantum-surgical.eu/.

