Ally Financial Earns Top National Honors for Innovation, Trust and Workplace Excellence in 2026

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Ally Financial

Apr 08, 2026, 15:00 ET

Fourth-Consecutive Ranking on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For List and Ranked Among Top-10 Banks on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced it has received a series of prestigious national awards in 2026, marking a year of significant recognition from leading independent organizations. Home to the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, Ally received accolades across enterprise leadership, workplace culture and customer trust, reinforcing the company's "Do it Right" approach and track record.

The 2026 honors—granted by institutions including Fortune, Forbes, TIME, Newsweek and USA Today—validate Ally's strategic focus on customer centricity while driving innovation and maintaining an inclusive, high-performing culture.

"Ally's culture is what truly distinguishes us, and our people are one of our greatest strengths, building trust and doing it right every day," said CEO Michael Rhodes. "Our teammates' expertise, care and accountability make Ally a place where innovation and collaboration can thrive. This recognition is a testament to their commitment to show up and protect what makes us extraordinary."

Why Ally Ranks as a Top Employer in 2026
Ally's purpose-driven culture remains a cornerstone of our success. By creating an environment that starts with doing right by our teammates, we've built a high-performing culture that is ranked in the top 10% of companies globally. Over 91% of employees said Ally is a great place to work, and we saw meaningful gains in trust in leadership and confidence in where we're headed (Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey). The following awards highlight the company's ongoing dedication to employee satisfaction and culture:

Ally Recognized for Earning Customer Trust Through Superior Service
At the core of Ally's mission is a promise to help our customers feel financially confident. Our commitment to transparency and service led to the following 2026 recognitions:

  • Newsweek: Most Trustworthy Companies in America (2026)
    Trust is the foundation of Ally's "Do It Right" philosophy. Ranking #9 in our industry recognizes Ally's commitment to clarity, security and ethical banking practices. By simplifying complex financial terms and providing consistent, honest communication, we continue to lead the industry in customer retention.
  • USA Today: America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services (2026)
    While we are the nation's largest all-digital bank, this honor highlights Ally's high-tech, high-touch approach and 24/7 human-centric support that ensure our banking customers receive personalized care in a digital-first world.
  • GoBankingRates: Best Banks of 2026
    Being named a "Best Online Bank" reinforces Ally's position as a leader in all-digital banking with minimal fees, competitive rates and innovative tools to help customers maximize their money, like Savings Buckets.

Ally Named Among 2026 Leaders in Digital Banking Innovation in America
Ally continues to redefine the digital banking landscape by bridging the gap between emerging technology and human-centric service. Our long track record of innovation was validated through several major accolades that celebrate our role as a leading force in the financial services industry:

Together, these recognitions underscore Ally's momentum as a leader in the financial services industry, focused on becoming America's most extraordinary financial ally.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.

Deposit products are offered by Ally Bank, Member FDIC. Savings buckets are a feature of Ally Bank's Savings Account. Ally Bank, Member FDIC. For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Alex Moore
Ally Communications (Media)
704-222-4337
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ally Financial

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