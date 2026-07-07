Ally Law Accelerates AI Adoption Through Legora Collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with nearly 80 law firms in 50 countries, announced its collaboration with Legora, an AI platform for law firms and in-house legal teams.

The collaboration is part of Ally Law's broader effort to help member firms evaluate and adopt AI tools that improve efficiency, strengthen client service, and support long-term competitiveness in a rapidly changing legal market.

Legora

Legora's platform helps lawyers review and research faster, draft more efficiently, and streamline legal workflows. Since late 2025, nearly a quarter of Ally Law firms have finalized agreements with Legora and begun implementing the platform in their practices.

Said Paola Sangiovanni, President of Ally Law and a partner at the network's Italy law firm, Gitti and Partners, "Our collaboration with Legora is another example of how Ally Law helps firms prepare for the future of legal services. AI tools are becoming an important part of how law firms deliver value to clients, and we want our firms to have access to practical, high-quality solutions that support both efficiency and strong client relationships."

With a global team of legal experts and technologists, Legora works with law firms and legal departments worldwide to support AI adoption and workflow improvement.

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Band 1 Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

[email protected]

+1.612.770.6046

SOURCE Ally Law