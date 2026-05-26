Ally Law Re-Elects Full Executive Board at 2026 Annual Business Meeting

News provided byAlly Law
May 26, 2026, 09:38 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in more than 50 countries, is pleased to announce that its Executive Board was re-elected by delegates at the network's Annual Business Meeting, held on May 20, 2026.
Returning as Ally Law's President is Paola Sangiovanni (Gitti and Partners; Milan, Italy), a lawyer recognized for her domestic and international work in commercial law, contracts, and regulatory matters, with a particular emphasis on the life sciences industry. Sangiovanni has served as Ally Law's President since 2025 and, prior to that, as the network's First Vice President and a member of its board.
Sangiovanni will continue to serve with a team that includes First Vice President Juan Pablo Cardinal (Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer; Buenos Aires, Argentina), a telecoms, media and technology (TMT) specialist and leader of Ally Law's Latinx initiative; Secretary Linky Trott (Edwin Coe; London, United Kingdom), leader of her firm's Employment practice; and Treasurer James Turner (Mcveagh Fleming; Auckland, New Zealand), a skilled litigator with significant experience in commercial and employment matters.
Returning to the Ally Law board of directors are:
- Amanda Fugazy (Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, New York), head of her firm's Labor & Employment Law Group and co-head of the firm's Hospitality Practice Group;
- David Phalen (Hayes solicitors; Dublin, Ireland), head of his firm's Commercial and Business Team, with a practice focused on media, corporate and commercial, and intellectual property matters;
- Denise Junqueira (Cascione Advogados; São Paulo, Brazil), an experienced international trade, competition and antitrust lawyer licensed in São Paulo and New York;
- Gina Tresidder (Russell Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia), an experienced corporate and commercial lawyer with an emphasis on privacy, data protection, information technology and intellectual property;
- Harvey Koning (Varnum; Grand Rapids, Michigan), a top-ranked lawyer advising commercial clients on mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, corporate governance and related matters;
- Judith Marsh (Vorys; Columbus, Ohio), a nationally recognized lawyer advising large retailers and consumer brands on corporate, commercial, franchising and distribution matters;
- Ning Zhu (Chance Bridge Law Firm, Beijing, China), who serves as managing partner of her firm and has an extensive practice focused on capital markets, finance and cross-border M&A; and
- Shane Coblin (Kornfeld; Vancouver, Canada), an accomplished litigator whose practice is focused on construction, real estate and commercial disputes.
Said Sangiovanni, "Leadership continuity is a genuine asset in a global network like ours—it means our member firms and their clients know exactly who is steering the ship and can count on consistent direction, clear priorities, and relationships built on real trust. With this board returning for another term, we are well positioned to deepen those relationships across every region we serve and to pursue purposeful growth in jurisdictions where Ally Law's presence will create the greatest value for clients and members alike. There is meaningful work ahead, and I am proud to undertake it with this team."
About Ally Law
Ally Law, ranked a Band One Leading Law Firm Network in Chambers and Partners 2025 Global Directory, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 85 member firms are based in over 50 countries and more than 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.
Press contact:
Wendy Horn
Ally Law
+1.612.770.6046
[email protected]
SOURCE Ally Law
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