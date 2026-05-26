Ally Law Re-Elects Full Executive Board at 2026 Annual Business Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in more than 50 countries, is pleased to announce that its Executive Board was re-elected by delegates at the network's Annual Business Meeting, held on May 20, 2026.

Ally Law

Returning as Ally Law's President is Paola Sangiovanni (Gitti and Partners; Milan, Italy), a lawyer recognized for her domestic and international work in commercial law, contracts, and regulatory matters, with a particular emphasis on the life sciences industry. Sangiovanni has served as Ally Law's President since 2025 and, prior to that, as the network's First Vice President and a member of its board.

Sangiovanni will continue to serve with a team that includes First Vice President Juan Pablo Cardinal (Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer; Buenos Aires, Argentina), a telecoms, media and technology (TMT) specialist and leader of Ally Law's Latinx initiative; Secretary Linky Trott (Edwin Coe; London, United Kingdom), leader of her firm's Employment practice; and Treasurer James Turner (Mcveagh Fleming; Auckland, New Zealand), a skilled litigator with significant experience in commercial and employment matters.

Returning to the Ally Law board of directors are:

Said Sangiovanni, "Leadership continuity is a genuine asset in a global network like ours—it means our member firms and their clients know exactly who is steering the ship and can count on consistent direction, clear priorities, and relationships built on real trust. With this board returning for another term, we are well positioned to deepen those relationships across every region we serve and to pursue purposeful growth in jurisdictions where Ally Law's presence will create the greatest value for clients and members alike. There is meaningful work ahead, and I am proud to undertake it with this team."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, ranked a Band One Leading Law Firm Network in Chambers and Partners 2025 Global Directory, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 85 member firms are based in over 50 countries and more than 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

+1.612.770.6046

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Law