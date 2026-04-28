Network Expands in Ghana, Israel, North Macedonia and Turkey

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in 60 countries welcomes the addition of four new member firms, further strengthening the network's global reach in Israel, Ghana, North Macedonia and Turkey. These firms bring deep local expertise, strong cross-border capabilities, and a shared commitment to collaboration.

Nartey Law Firm, based in Accra, Ghana, was founded in 2020 and is led by William Nartey, a U.S.- and Ghana-trained attorney licensed in Georgia and Ghana. With over a decade of multi-jurisdictional experience, the firm advises multinationals, SMEs, and individuals across litigation and corporate matters. Its six-lawyer team handles transactions, regulatory compliance, and complex commercial disputes.

MOi Law, headquartered in Tel Aviv, is a fast-growing, three-year-old firm founded by Michael Oiknine, a former senior litigation partner at a leading Israeli firm. With 14 lawyers, MOi offers full-service capabilities, combining strong cross-border corporate/commercial work with a leading disputes practice. U.S.-born partner Jacob Shwergold leads transactional matters, specializing in cross-border M&A.

Lazarov Law Office, based in Skopje, North Macedonia, was established a decade ago by Dragan Lazarov, former head of the government's legal department. The six-lawyer firm advises on a broad range of commercial and regulatory matters, drawing on strong public-sector insight. The firm's practice includes corporate law, dispute resolution, employment, and regulatory advisory services.

Pelister Keki Saraç & Co, based in Istanbul, Turkey, was founded in 2010 by Kerim Pelister and Emre Keki. The full-service firm advises domestic and international clients across a broad range of practice areas — including corporate law and M&A, banking and finance, energy, restructuring and insolvency, and litigation — and has been recognized by Legal 500 EMEA across multiple practice areas. The firm's eight partners include lawyers based in Amsterdam, New York, London, and Milan.

"These firms enhance our strength in key markets and reflect the high standards and collaborative spirit that define Ally Law," said Paola Sangiovanni, President of Ally Law. "We are delighted to welcome them all to our global community."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a 2026 Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

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+1.612.770.6046

SOURCE Ally Law