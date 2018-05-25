Ally Law Annual General Meeting in London Brings Together Lawyers From 40 Countries

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 65 member firms and approximately 2400 lawyers worldwide, will be holding its 28th Annual General Meeting in London, from 30 May to 2 June 2018. Hosted by member firm Edwin Coe LLP, this marquee event will gather 160 lawyers from 40 countries on six continents to discuss best practices for providing seamless, tier-one legal counsel to clients locally and across jurisdictions.

Said Alfonso Gonzáles Uribe, President of Ally Law and a partner in Mexico City-based law firm Cornejo Méndez González & Duarte, "The 65 Ally Law member firms are among the top legal providers in their respective countries. Our Annual General Meeting provides an important opportunity for us to strengthen our network and improve collaboration. This year we are honored to welcome six new member firms and three prospective members to our event. We are growing rapidly and this enables us to serve our clients more effectively, at home and around the globe."

New members include firms in Luxembourg, Indonesia, Finland, Israel, Portugal and North Carolina. Prospective members are also attending from the Ukraine, Taiwan and Brazil.

Added Roger Franklin, chair of this year' AGM and a partner at Edwin Coe, "With a full slate of panels, roundtable discussions and presentations on substantive legal issues, practice management and emerging legal trends, this year's AGM promises to be one of our best ever."

In addition to the AGM, Ally Law members regularly meet regionally to focus on jurisdiction-specific business and legal issues. These regular meetings give the members an advantage over law firms outside the network by assuring the most current insights and experiences directly applicable to clients of Ally Law member firms are shared.

About Ally Law

Ally Law firms provide sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 60+ firms include more than 2300 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. Each has been subject to a rigorous vetting process and many are ranked by respected legal guides, including Chambers, The Legal 500 and Best Lawyers. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

195905@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-law-annual-general-meeting-in-london-brings-together-lawyers-from-40-countries-300654776.html

SOURCE Ally Law

Related Links

https://ally-law.com

