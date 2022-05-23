Ally Law Members Elect 2022-2023 Executive Board at Annual Business Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with 75 independent member firms in 45 countries, is proud to announce its 2022–2023 Executive Board. Members elected the organization's leadership team during its annual business meeting on May 17, 2022.

Said Ally Law President Paul Franke, a partner in Denver, Colorado-based law firm Moye White, "Ally Law continues to successfully navigate the variety of challenges arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic. We have added substantial new firms in Latin America, Asia and Europe, and implemented many new professional development, client service and practice management programs. I am proud to report that the flow of business between firms has never been greater. It's clear to our members that our collective clients truly value the Ally Law approach and perspective."

Paul Franke continues his two-year term as Ally Law's President. Officers elected to an additional one-year term include Ramesh Vaidyanathan (Advaya Legal; Mumbai, India) as First Vice President, Andrew Parlour (Russell Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia) as Treasurer and Roger Franklin (Edwin Coe; London, United Kingdom) as Secretary.

Serving one-year terms as Vice Presidents are Juan Pablo Cardinal (Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer; Buenos Aires, Argentina), Erich Gibel (Gibel Zirm; Vienna, Austria), Ronald Hack (Evans & Dixon; St. Louis, United States), Marc Landis (Phillips Nizer; New York, United States), Ewa Lejman (Izabella Żyglicka and Partners; Katowice, Poland), Martin O'Hara (Much; Chicago, Illinois), Paola Sangiovanni (Gitti and Partners; Milan, Italy) and James Turner (McVeah Fleming; Auckland, New Zealand).

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 2 Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leaders), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 75 members firms are located in 45 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

