AllyGPO and BioCareSD Earn Gold Globee® Award for Pioneers for Disrupting Specialty Drug Group Purchasing and Distribution for Independent Oncology and Retina Practices

Partnership honored for reimagining legacy specialty drug purchasing and distribution models — equipping community-based practices with the transparency, technology, and support needed to remain independent and thrive

FRISCO, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO® and BioCareSD®, mission-aligned partners dedicated to transforming specialty drug group purchasing and distribution, today announced their strategic partnership has earned a Gold Globee in the 6th Annual 2026 Globee Awards for Pioneers. The partnership was honored in the Achievement in Healthcare & Life Sciences Excellence category for reimagining specialty drug group purchasing, distribution and drug management for community-based oncology and retina practices — empowering them to remain independent, compete in an increasingly consolidated healthcare landscape and deliver enhanced patient care.

The Globee Awards for Pioneers (also known as the Disruptors Awards), recognize companies and organizations that demonstrate outstanding innovation, business model disruption, and operational or technological advancement within a specific industry segment. The AllyGPO-BioCareSD strategic partnership was recognized for building a meaningful alternative to the specialty drug market long dominated by Fortune 15 legacy incumbents by delivering a fully integrated, end-to-end model grounded in transparency, flexibility, high-touch service, innovation and actionable intelligence. In just three years, the partnership has expanded to serve a growing roster of community oncology and independent retina practices nationwide, more than tripling its retina footprint in 2025 alone.

"This recognition affirms what we set out to do from the beginning: create a fundamentally better model for independent practices navigating the specialty drug market," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "Receiving the top honor of the Globee Award for Pioneers validates that our partnership is driving real, measurable change for practices and, ultimately, for the patients they serve. We are proud to stand alongside practices like Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI), Dothan Hematology & Oncology and Retina Associates of Cleveland as proof that independence in healthcare is not only worth preserving — it is worth powering."

James Frary, CEO of BioCareSD, added, "For nearly five decades, BioCareSD has been committed to delivering life-changing therapies with the personalized service that independent practices depend on. Together with AllyGPO, we have reimagined what the specialty distributor-GPO relationship can look like – one where practices gain a true partner rather than just another vendor. Earning Gold recognition from the Globee Pioneers program is a testament to the practices that trusted us, and a call to continue raising the bar."

A New Model Built for Practice Independence

Across the healthcare landscape, large GPOs and specialty distributors have evolved into vertically integrated organizations that are acquiring physician practices and tightening control over both the supply chain and sites of care. For independent oncology and retina practices, where specialty drugs are typically the second most costly line item after staff salaries, this consolidation trend poses a significant financial and operational challenge. Rising drug costs, reimbursement complexity, and opaque purchasing agreements strain margins – and too many practices remain locked into legacy GPO and distributor frameworks that offer limited transparency, flexibility, innovation, and real-time data and insights.

AllyGPO and BioCareSD partnered to directly address these challenges. Together, they have introduced a new model that combines AllyGPO's AI-enabled practice intelligence platform, AllyIQ®, with BioCareSD's high-touch, service-driven specialty distribution. AllyIQ provides real-time visibility into drug purchasing, utilization, and financial performance — including 99.99% accuracy in rebate transparency, linking payment amounts and timing to each corresponding drug shipment. BioCareSD complements this intelligence layer with nearly five decades of specialty distribution experience, dedicated specialized teams, and 24/7/365 customer care.

Proven Results Across Oncology and Retina

The partnership's impact is demonstrated by measurable outcomes across its member practices. OCSRI, a physician-owned oncology network, realized significant operational gains since implementing AllyIQ, including a 35-day improvement in rebate payment timing, 99% performance visibility against estimated rebate opportunity, a 75% reduction in drug ordering time, a 10% reduction in inventory days on hand, and 99% drug audit accuracy.

"AllyGPO has delivered value far beyond our expectations," said Tara Hallum, CFO of OCSRI. "The visibility and intelligence provided by AllyGPO's platform are unlike anything we've seen, enabling us to make faster, more informed decisions across both clinical care and business operations. Our collaboration has demonstrated that when intentional, value-added changes are consistently executed at a high level, they compound into meaningful, organization-wide impact."

In retina, where drugs often represent the highest cost but also the highest return on investment for practice profitability, the partnership's value proposition has resonated equally. In 2025, AllyGPO and BioCareSD more than tripled their retina sites of care, with practices selecting the partnership for competitive supply contracts, retina-specific technology, and consultative support that legacy models have consistently failed to deliver.

"Maintaining our independence is central to how RACI cares for patients, and we value partners who support this," said David G. Miller, M.D., President of Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc. (RACI). "BioCareSD and AllyGPO, through consistent actions and collaboration, have demonstrated their genuine commitment to preserving retina practice independence in meaningful, practical ways. Choosing to partner with them enables RACI to better manage day-to-day operational and financial demands while securing long-term resilience with more efficient workflows and greater visibility from data-driven analytics."

Technology Built for Specialty Practices

Central to the partnership's growth is AllyIQ, AllyGPO's AI-enabled intelligence center for optimizing drug management. The comprehensive platform combines smart inventory and GPO contract management with on-demand, predictive practice intelligence — simplifying the complexity of buy-and-bill and helping providers improve drug utilization and economics. AllyIQ integrates with practices' core operational systems, synchronizing patient demographics, appointments, and purchasing, utilization, and claims data to empower practices with timely, accurate analytics that drive greater efficiency, long-term sustainability, and continued independence.

BioCareSD operates on a modern, future–ready technology platform that keeps pace with its customers. With weekly system enhancements, responsibly designed AI tools that boost efficiency while supporting — not replacing — their live expert team, and a fully completed and high-performing SAP S/4HANA environment, BioCareSD delivers greater accuracy, and stable performance. This gives customers operational savings, reliable data, and continuity, avoiding cash constraints, reporting inaccuracies, and multi–year disruptions.

As consolidation accelerates and the stakes for independent practices and their patients continue to rise, AllyGPO and BioCareSD remain committed to offering a new approach — one where transparency replaces opacity, technology supports smarter operations, and community-based oncology and retina practices are equipped to compete, sustain, and thrive.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) equipping independent, community-based practices with advanced, technology-driven solutions and proprietary tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics and hands-on operational support, AllyGPO delivers actionable insights that enhance practice sustainability and performance. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. BioCareSD has reimagined specialty distribution, focusing on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. Learn more at www.biocaresd.com.

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Supreme Communications for AllyGPO + BioCareSD

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SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD