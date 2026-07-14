Southwest Retina Specialists, a Panhandle Eye Group Affiliate, Selects AllyGPO® and BioCareSD® as Primary Specialty GPO and Drug Distribution Partners

Leading independent retina practice joins the growing AllyGPO and BioCareSD retina network, bringing a transparent, technology-forward approach to specialty drug management and a true partnership model to the independent retina community

FRISCO, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO®, a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO), and BioCareSD®, a national specialty drug distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life‑saving and life-changing therapies through high‑touch service and a differentiated distribution model, today announced that Southwest Retina Specialists, a Panhandle Eye Group affiliate, has selected AllyGPO and BioCareSD as its primary specialty GPO and drug distribution partners.

Southwest Retina Specialists is the largest practice within Panhandle Eye Group, an eight-physician organization based in Amarillo, Texas, serving patients across the Texas Panhandle and surrounding tri-state region. The practice includes three fellowship-trained retina specialists who provide advanced medical and surgical care for a range of complex retinal conditions, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachments, among others.

"We have spent a long time looking for a true partner — one that genuinely listens and puts our practice's needs first," said Ashley Herrera, Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Retina Specialists. "With AllyGPO and BioCareSD, we are finally in a space where our voices are being heard. We are very excited about this partnership and what it will mean for the long-term sustainability of our practice and the quality of care we deliver to our patients."

The decision reflects a broader shift among independent retina practices seeking alternatives to legacy GPO and distribution models. As consolidation among large distributors limits choice, practices are prioritizing greater pricing transparency, more flexible contracting, retina-specific technology, and responsive, consultative support. Southwest Retina Specialists identified AllyGPO and BioCareSD as the partnership best positioned to meet these evolving needs.

Through the collaboration, Southwest Retina Specialists will leverage AllyIQ®, AllyGPO's AI-enabled intelligence platform designed specifically for retina practices, in combination with BioCareSD's advanced specialty distribution infrastructure. AllyIQ combines smart inventory and GPO contract management with on-demand, predictive practice intelligence and analytics, and integrates with the practice's core operational systems and BioCareSD's next-generation e-commerce platform to synchronize patient demographics and purchasing, utilization, and claims data. BioCareSD will also provide its sophisticated technology-enabled, reliable, high-touch specialty distribution infrastructure to ensure continuity of patient care, with 24/7/365 customer care and a personalized support model. Together, these capabilities deliver more timely, accurate analytics and greater insights to drive better practice economics, long-term sustainability, and continued practice independence.

"Southwest Retina Specialists exemplifies the kind of independent practice we are proud to support — committed to their patients, their community, and their independence," said Jennifer Waters, Senior Vice President of Retina at BioCareSD. "Southwest Retina Specialists chose BioCareSD because they were looking for more than a distributor — they were looking for a partner whose success is directly aligned with theirs. We believe independent practices deserve a partner that helps them thrive without competing, and we're honored that Southwest Retina Specialists have placed their trust in BioCareSD. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

The AllyGPO and BioCareSD strategic partnership has seen accelerating momentum in the retina specialty. In 2025 alone, the partnership more than tripled the number of retina care sites, reflecting surging demand for alternative GPO and specialty distribution options that offer competitive supply contracts, cutting-edge technology, and personalized service. Earlier this year, the partnership announced its expanded retina footprint at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Business of Retina Meeting, where demand from independent practices for a meaningful alternative to the status quo was on full display.

"Our continued growth in the retina space is a direct reflection of the clear need for a partner that prioritizes transparency, service, and true collaboration," said Kurt Defenbaugh, President of AllyRetina, who recently authored Smarter Drug Management, Stronger Practices in The Ophthalmologist. "Southwest Retina Specialists and the entire Panhandle Eye Group family represent exactly the kind of innovative, forward-thinking independent practice we are proud to champion. We are thrilled to partner with them and provide the tools and support needed to remain independent and deliver exceptional retina care."

Together, AllyGPO and BioCareSD have reimagined specialty drug management for independent practices by combining advanced technology, transparent contracting, personalized service, and modern distribution and drug management capabilities. The collaboration is purpose-built to help practices simplify operational complexity, optimize purchasing performance, and preserve independence in an increasingly consolidated healthcare environment.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and a next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) actively equipping community-based practices with advanced, AI-powered technologies and proprietary smart practice tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics, and hands-on operational support, we deliver meaningful, timely, and actionable insights to enhance practice vitality for our members.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. BioCareSD has reimagined specialty distribution, focusing on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. Learn more at www.biocaresd.com.

About Southwest Retina Specialists, a Panhandle Eye Group Affiliate

Southwest Retina Specialists is the largest practice within Panhandle Eye Group, a physician group of eight specialists dedicated to delivering exceptional eye care to patients across the Texas Panhandle tri-state region of Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Southwest Retina Specialists' team of three retina physicians provides advanced medical and surgical retina care, offering patients access to the latest therapies and a commitment to compassionate, patient-centered treatment. Learn more at www.swretinatx.com.

Media Contacts:

AllyGPO & BioCareSD: Supreme Communications, [email protected]

Southwest Retina Specialists / Panhandle Eye Group: Damien Heredia, [email protected]

SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD