Retina Consultants, P.C. Selects AllyGPO and BioCareSD as Primary Specialty GPO and Drug Distribution Partners

Connecticut's largest vitreoretinal practice joins the growing AllyGPO and BioCareSD retina network, bringing significant scale, clinical depth, and an enduring commitment to physician-led, independent care

FRISCO, Texas, and TEMPE, Ariz., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO®, a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO), and BioCareSD®, a national specialty drug distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-saving and life-changing therapies through high-touch service and a differentiated distribution model, today announced that Retina Consultants, P.C. has selected AllyGPO and BioCareSD as its primary specialty drug GPO and distribution partners.

Retina Consultants, P.C., Connecticut's largest vitreoretinal practice, has been providing advanced medical and surgical retinal care to patients throughout New England for nearly 50 years. With five locations and a team of six highly trained retina specialists, the practice combines deep clinical expertise with a commitment to delivering the latest evidence-based therapies. Each physician completed a combined fellowship in medical retina and vitreoretinal surgery at one of the nation's leading training institutions, enabling the practice to care for the full spectrum of retinal disease — from age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy to complex retinal detachments and other vision-threatening conditions.

"At Retina Consultants, every decision we make starts with one question: How will this help us deliver the best possible care for our patients?" said Greg Budoff, MD, Partner and Retina Specialist at Retina Consultants, P.C. "As the business of medicine becomes increasingly complex, it is essential to have partners who help us operate more efficiently while preserving the physician independence that ensures every clinical decision remains focused on what is best for our patients. Our partnership with AllyGPO and BioCareSD strengthens our ability to do just that by giving our physicians and staff the technology, operational support, and expertise that we need to stay focused on our commitment to exceptional patient care. Together, we're strengthening our practice so we can continue delivering the highest standard of retinal care to the patients and communities we serve."

The decision reflects a broader shift among independent retina practices moving away from legacy GPO and distribution models. As large distributors continue to limit choice and pricing flexibility, practices are prioritizing greater transparency, more adaptable contracting, and technology designed specifically for retina workflows — along with a partner that provides responsive, consultative support. Retina Consultants, P.C. identified AllyGPO and BioCareSD as the partnership best suited to meet these evolving needs.

Through this collaboration, Retina Consultants, P.C. will leverage AllyIQ®, AllyGPO's AI-enabled intelligence platform designed specifically for retina practices, in combination with BioCareSD's advanced specialty distribution infrastructure. AllyIQ combines smart inventory and GPO contract management with on-demand, predictive practice intelligence and analytics, and integrates with the practice's core operational systems and BioCareSD's next-generation e-commerce platform to synchronize patient demographics and purchasing, utilization, and claims data. BioCareSD will also provide its sophisticated technology-enabled, reliable, high-touch specialty distribution infrastructure to ensure continuity of patient care, with 24/7/365 customer care and a personalized support model. Together, these capabilities deliver more timely, accurate analytics and greater insights to drive better practice economics, long-term sustainability, and continued practice independence.

"Adding a practice of the caliber and scale of Retina Consultants, P.C. to our growing network is a meaningful milestone — and a powerful signal to the retina community that the most accomplished independent practices are choosing a new path for specialty drug management," said Kurt Defenbaugh, President of AllyRetina, who recently authored Smarter Drug Management, Stronger Practices in The Ophthalmologist. "Retina Consultants, P.C. brings exceptional expertise, deep clinical experience, and a real commitment to physician-led care. We are excited to equip them with the technology, insights, and advocacy needed to remain fiercely independent and continue delivering exceptional retina care to their patients."

The AllyGPO and BioCareSD strategic partnership has seen accelerating momentum in the retina specialty. In 2025 alone, the partnership more than tripled the number of retina care sites, reflecting surging demand for alternative GPO and specialty distribution options that offer competitive supply contracts, cutting-edge technology, and personalized service. Earlier this year, the partnership announced its expanded retina footprint at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Business of Retina Meeting, where demand from independent practices for a meaningful alternative to the status quo was on full display.

"Retina Consultants, P.C. is one of the premier independent retina practices in the country, and we are honored they have chosen AllyGPO and BioCareSD as their partner," said Jennifer Waters, Senior Vice President of Retina at BioCareSD. "Their decision reflects a growing recognition that independent practices deserve a distribution partner whose only focus is helping them succeed, not compete with them. We are committed to helping leading organizations like Retina Consultants maintain their independence and continue setting the standard for retina care."

Together, AllyGPO and BioCareSD have reimagined specialty drug management for independent practices by combining advanced technology, transparent contracting, personalized service, and modern distribution and drug management capabilities. The collaboration is purpose-built to help practices simplify operational complexity, optimize purchasing performance, and preserve independence in an increasingly consolidated healthcare environment.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and a next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) actively equipping community-based practices with advanced, AI-powered technologies and proprietary smart practice tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics, and hands-on operational support, we deliver meaningful, timely, and actionable insights to enhance practice vitality for our members.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. BioCareSD has reimagined specialty distribution, focusing on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. Learn more at www.biocaresd.com.

About Retina Consultants, P.C.

Retina Consultants, P.C. is Connecticut's largest independent retina care practice providing advanced medical and surgical retina care to patients across the state. The practice's team of six fellowship-trained retina specialists specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of medical retina conditions, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, as well as surgical issues such as complex retinal detachments, ocular melanoma, dislocated intraocular lenses, among others. The practice offers patients access to the latest therapies and a commitment to compassionate, patient-centered treatment. Learn more at www.RetinaCT.com.

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SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD