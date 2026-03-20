AllyGPO and BioCareSD Expand Retina Footprint, Offering Independent Practices a Powerful Alternative for Specialty Drug Management

Strategic partnership meets the increasing demand for innovation, flexibility, and preservation of retina provider independence

FRISCO, Texas, and TEMPE, Ariz., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO and BioCareSD, mission-aligned partners dedicated to transforming specialty drug group purchasing and distribution, today announced accelerated momentum in the retina specialty market as they convene with practices at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Business of Retina Meeting in Houston, March 20-22, 2026.

As vertical integration by large wholesalers/distributors continues to limit choice, independent retina specialty practices are seeking drug pricing transparency and flexible distribution contracts, technology built for retina practice needs, and responsive, consultative support from a dedicated retina team. Together, AllyGPO and BioCareSD meet these needs, enabling practices to remain independent while strengthening their operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

Accelerating Growth in Retina

Over the past year, AllyGPO and BioCareSD have significantly expanded their retina footprint, with a growing roster of leading independent practices, including Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc. (RACI) , among others. In 2025, the partnership more than tripled the number of retina sites of care, reflecting demand for alternative Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and Specialty Distribution (SD) options that offer competitive supply contracts, cutting-edge technology, and personalized service.

"Maintaining our independence is central to how RACI cares for patients, and we value partners who support this," said David G. Miller, M.D., President of RACI. "BioCareSD and AllyGPO, through consistent actions and collaboration, have demonstrated their genuine commitment to preserving retina practice independence in meaningful, practical ways. Choosing to partner with them enables RACI to better manage day-to-day operational and financial demands while securing long-term resilience with more efficient workflows and greater visibility from data-driven analytics."

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

Practices have access to the comprehensive portfolio of retina drug products and GPO contract opportunities. Through their strong pharmaceutical manufacturer relationships, AllyGPO and BioCareSD stay on top of the expanding pipeline and offer physicians the latest innovative therapies and biosimilars available in their fight against blindness and other retinal diseases.

Technology Built for Retina Practices

Central to this customer growth is AllyIQ®, AllyGPO's AI-powered intelligence center for optimizing drug management, designed specifically for retina practices. The all-in-one technology platform combines smart inventory and GPO contract management with on-demand, predictive practice intelligence, simplifying the complexity of buy-and-bill and helping providers improve drug utilization and economics.

AllyIQ integrates with practices' core operational systems and BioCareSD's ordering site, synchronizing patient demographics, appointments, and purchasing, utilization, and claims data. These capabilities empower practices with more timely, accurate analytics and drive greater efficiency, long-term sustainability, and continued independence.

Introducing the Retina Collective

To further demonstrate their commitment to retina practice success, AllyGPO has launched the Community Retina Collective , a meeting focused on operational and financial best practices, practical use of technology innovation, and forward-looking solutions that support practice vitality. The inaugural event takes place June 25-26, 2026, in Boston.

Greater Optionality for Retina Practices

"At a time when consolidation is limiting options for retina providers, our partnership with AllyGPO is delivering a meaningful alternative," said James Frary, CEO of BioCareSD. "We are focused on ensuring that independent practices not only remain viable but also thrive -- earning their business every day with transparent pricing, flexible contracts, and unparalleled customer service."

Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO, added, "Our continued growth in the retina space reflects a clear need for a partner that prioritizes transparency, service, and true collaboration. Together with BioCareSD, we are proud to support our growing retina members and advocate for their unique value to our pharmaceutical partners. We equip practices with expertise and technology that gives them visibility into how to strengthen drug utilization and economics so they can continue to care for patients their way."

Connect at ASRS Business of Retina

Representatives from AllyGPO and BioCareSD will be on-site at the ASRS Business of Retina meeting. Physicians and administrators are invited to connect to discuss drug management strategies and ways the GPO and SD partnership is designed to drive long-term success based on how today's modern retina practices do business. Visit Booth 29.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and a next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) actively equipping community-based practices with advanced, AI-powered technologies and proprietary smart practice tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics, and hands-on operational support, we deliver meaningful, timely, and actionable insights to enhance practice vitality for our members.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with almost 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. Committed to reimagining specialty distribution, BioCareSD focuses on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support their partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. www.biocaresd.com .

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications for AllyGPO + BioCareSD,

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SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD