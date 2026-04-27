Dothan Hematology & Oncology Selects AllyGPO and BioCareSD as Primary Specialty Group Purchasing and Drug Distributor Partners

Leading independent oncology/hematology practice adopts tech-forward, transparent approach to specialty drug purchasing, distribution and management

FRISCO, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO®, a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO), and BioCareSD®, a national specialty drug distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life‑saving therapies through high‑touch service and a differentiated distribution model, today announced that Dothan Hematology & Oncology, a leading community-based oncology practice serving Southeast Alabama, Southwest Georgia and Northwest Florida, has selected AllyGPO and BioCareSD as its primary specialty GPO and drug distributor partners.

For more than 30 years, Dothan Hematology & Oncology has delivered patient-centered, high-quality cancer care across the region. After decades in a previous GPO and distribution relationship, the practice made the strategic move to AllyGPO and BioCareSD to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen long-term sustainability as an independent, community-based oncology practice.

"Our priority has always been to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care to the Wiregrass communities we serve and, in order to do that, we must ensure our business operations are also performing at an exceptional level," said Scott McAllister, MD, President of Dothan Hematology & Oncology. "Through this collaboration, we gained access to a transparent business model with a focus on community oncology practice survival, so that we can continue to expand our services to better help our patients. They have the latest technology, which is second to none, and supported us through a smooth and seamless onboarding process, including a successful Pharmacy Services Administrative Organization (PSAO) and AllyIQ® transition, allowing our team to maintain continuity of care without disruption."

The decision reflects a broader shift in specialty healthcare, including oncology, as independent practices face limited options and are seeking greater flexibility, increased pricing transparency, deeper visibility into performance analytics, and more innovation from their GPO and specialty distribution partners.

"This is an exciting milestone and a testament to the combined strength of the AllyGPO and BioCareSD value proposition for independent practices," said James Frary, CEO of BioCareSD. "Dothan has a long-standing reputation for excellence in cancer care, and we are proud to partner alongside them in support of their mission with a differentiated distribution model focused on service, transparency, and innovation."

By partnering with AllyGPO and BioCareSD, Dothan Hematology & Oncology aims to reduce administrative burden and strengthen practice economics through advanced drug management tools and high-touch, personalized support. Beyond drug purchasing and distribution services, the practice will leverage AllyIQ®, AllyGPO's AI-powered platform to manage, predict and automate drug purchasing, inventory management, medical dispensing and contract management with real-time analytics and intelligent workflow solutions. By integrating data from multiple practice systems, AllyIQ enables clinical, operational and financial teams to work from a shared view and act with greater speed and confidence, while BioCareSD delivers the reliable, high‑touch specialty distribution infrastructure required to ensure continuity of patient care.

"Dothan's decision reflects the growing demand for a more modern, tech-forward and transparent approach to specialty GPO and distribution services," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "We are thrilled to partner with the physicians and staff at Dothan and to empower them with the technology, insights, and advocacy needed to remain fiercely independent and continue delivering high-quality oncology care to their patients."

This selection marks continued momentum for the AllyGPO and BioCareSD strategic partnership in community oncology. Recently, Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute chose AllyGPO and BioCareSD as its primary specialty GPO and drug distributor partners, reinforcing their novel tech-enabled and transparent approach to group purchasing and management.

Through a strategic collaboration, AllyGPO and BioCareSD have reimagined specialty drug management as a counterbalance to the consolidation and verticalization trends pervasive in the U.S. healthcare system today. Together, AllyGPO and BioCareSD combine the power of specialty GPO and specialty distribution to supercharge purchasing power, simplify supply chain complexity, strengthen practice economics, and preserve the independence of community-based care – allowing providers to focus on high-quality patient care and improving patient outcomes.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) equipping independent, community-based practices with advanced, technology-driven solutions and proprietary tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics, and hands-on operational support, AllyGPO delivers actionable insights that enhance practice sustainability and performance. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. BioCareSD has reimagined specialty distribution, focusing on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. Learn more at www.biocaresd.com.

About Dothan Hematology & Oncology

Dothan Hematology & Oncology has been providing comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care for more than three decades. Serving patients across Southeast Alabama, Southwest Georgia, and Northwest Florida, the practice is dedicated to delivering personalized treatment through advanced therapies, compassionate care, and a commitment to improving outcomes in the communities it serves. Learn more at www.DothanOncology.com.

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SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD