ALM Acquires Australia's General Counsel Summit

The General Counsel Summit hosted its 6th conference this past May with 250+ senior legal executives and over 35 industry-leading speakers from all sectors of the Australian economy. Sessions and discussions presented by counsel from top organizations including Nestlé Australia, BlackRock, National Rugby League, and the Law Society of NSW covered topics such as being the agents of change, systems and structures for optimizing legal operations, the state of cybersecurity, and demystifying the technological landscape.

"The acquisition of the Australian General Counsel Summit is another key step in ALM's revenue transformation that has been underway the past four years. This is another clear sign of the success of all the past work and an indication of the firm financial footing on which ALM finds itself. ALMs revenues are now predominately from strategic and growing products and will only accelerate from here," said Bill Carter, President and CEO, ALM Media. "ALM is the only global provider delivering news, information, analysis, and networking event opportunities focusing on the business of law to both in-house counsel and law firms."

"We increased our focus on the in-house counsel market in Oct 2017 with the acquisition and subsequent expansion of Global Leaders in Law, our GC membership offering. This acquisition strengthens that position, and we look forward to other acquisitions in the near future as ALM accelerates the growth of its strategic revenue streams," Carter added.

This acquisition comes on the heels of ALM's recent legal sector acquisitions, new product offerings and relaunched solutions including Global Leaders in Law, GC Up-at-Night, Legal Compass, Legal Fusion, Legal Newswire and more.

"The General Counsel Summit in Sydney is an excellent addition to our worldwide family of legal events which includes Global Leaders in Law, Corporate Counsel Forums in the United Kingdom, Dubai, and South Africa, the General Counsel Conference in New York, SuperConference in Chicago, and Women, Influence & Power in Law in Washington, D.C.," said Mark Fried, ALM's CFO & President of Events. "We are excited to add another strategic market to our global events and membership platform for GCs and other senior in-house counsel."

The next General Counsel Summit will take place in May 2020 at the Sheraton Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia. To learn more about the General Counsel Summit, visit: gcsummit.com.au

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. ALM is owned by a consortium led by EagleTree Capital. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia .

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading independent private equity and investment firm, focused primarily on leveraged buyout investments and related investment activities. EagleTree manages capital on behalf of institutional and individual investors. The firm is focused on investments primarily in the media and business services, consumer products, and water and specialty industrial sectors. EagleTree is located in New York. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com.

