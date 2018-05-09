"ALM Fusion is a solution built on our core foundation - the valuable professional audiences ALM has developed through our publications' exceptional journalism over many years," said Jay Kirsch, President of Media at ALM. "Our unique value is based on the notion that a coalescence of technology, editorial authority and marketing expertise will produce a differentiated solution that delivers real results for our clients."

The marketing solution starts with a community already engaged in a relevant topic. ALM then provides a series of communications in which the weight and focus gradually shifts from editorial content to client-specific content. Concurrently the messaging migrates from broad topic awareness to increasingly client-specific content appropriate for the various stages in the buyer's journey.

"The perfect blend of technology and human capital is leveraged to deliver ALM Fusion," said Carol Eversen, Chief Marketing Officer at ALM. "We spoke with clients during the process of creating ALM Fusion. They were clear about the value they will receive from tapping into ALM's editorial insights, working with an audience development expert assigned to their account, and leveraging our technology to deliver an engaged audience."

To inquire about ALM Fusion, email marketingsolutions@alm.com.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia.

ALM Media Contact:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alm-announces-alm-fusion-300644797.html

SOURCE ALM

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

