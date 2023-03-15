ALM Announces New Designation

Full Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation now available

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM Global recently released the much-anticipated Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation. The forward-thinking Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation is being developed by ALM's subject matter experts and thought leaders in conjunction with multiple insurance, legal and cannabis industry authorities. The coursework is hot off the presses, and it's regularly updated to reflect the continually changing cannabis industry.

"As marijuana legalization increases across the US, we wanted to create a professional designation that would benefit anyone serving or working in the ever-evolving cannabis industry," shares Molly Miller, ALM's chief content officer. "The coursework is focused on providing an in-depth look at the challenges and opportunities businesses face daily."

Whether someone is an insurance producer, agent, risk manager, or otherwise engaged in various areas of the cannabis business, this designation was made for them! CICS is the most complete professional learning program available for industry professionals as well as growers, suppliers, manufacturers, dispensaries and others seeking to master the complex subject of cannabis insurance coverage.

Valuable education from a six-course curriculum will enhance your knowledge and skills related to the cannabis business. Those who complete the designation will gain insights in the following as they relate to the cannabis industry: Insurance, Risk Management, Claims, Real Estate, Workers Compensation, and Banking. The courses are also available individually for anyone seeking information on a specific area of the cannabis business.

To purchase the designation or individual courses or to learn more, visit www.coveragespecialist.com/CICS

About ALM Global

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to more than 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_.

