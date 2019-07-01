ALM Appoints Jimi Li as Chief Technology Officer

Li previously held various leadership positions at L'Oreal, Coach, GE Capital to design and implement large B2B and B2C digital technology solutions. Additionally, Li was a part of News Marketing America, a Newscorp company as the VP of Digital Platforms & Products, where he was responsible for the design, engineering, and delivery of digital products, technologies, and platforms.

"Jimi has proven expertise in digital information infrastructure and product development," said Bill Carter, President and CEO of ALM Media. "I expect he will quickly contribute to revenue growth in our 3 business units: information services, marketing services, and events."

In the CTO position, Li will focus on developing and executing ALM's product strategy, ensuring the infrastructure supports ALM's current needs and future direction and considering new approaches for delivering value to ALM's customers.

"I am looking forward to taking on a leadership role with ALM," said Jimi Li, Chief Technology Officer. "It is a very exciting time as the business continues to capitalize on new technology platforms. It is such an amazing opportunity to participate in ALM's expansion."

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia .

ALM Media Contact:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

SOURCE ALM

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

