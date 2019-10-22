ALM Ramping Up Podcast Offerings With New Programs

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM is expanding its leadership programming with new editorial, custom, and syndicated podcasts across its portfolio of active online communities in the legal, finance and insurance, and commercial real estate industries.

ALM has been a first-mover in B2B podcasts with Legal Speak , the highly successful weekly Law.com podcast launched in 2018 and hosted by ALM Global Newsroom Editors Leigh Jones and Vanessa Blum, as well as by creating custom podcast programs for customers (see examples here ). New research shows that 66 percent of ALM's audiences are listening to, or seek to listen to podcasts that focus on how to improve their job performance or advance their careers.

New podcast sponsorship products include:

A new editorial podcast series: ThinkAdvisor has introduced Human Capital , a new biweekly podcast featuring ThinkAdvisor Washington Correspondent Melanie Waddell, who interviews Washington, D.C. thought leaders about policy and regulatory developments facing financial advisors.

ThinkAdvisor has introduced , a new biweekly podcast featuring ThinkAdvisor Washington Correspondent Melanie Waddell, who interviews thought leaders about policy and regulatory developments facing financial advisors. New custom podcast series sponsorships: ALM Marketing Services is developing and hosting a three-month custom podcast series for clients. The series and each new episode will be promoted by multiple co-branded native advertising campaigns on ALM sites and newsletters as well as through ALM's new Audience First platform, which serves ads to targeted audiences as they access content across the web.

ALM Marketing Services is developing and hosting a three-month custom podcast series for clients. The series and each new episode will be promoted by multiple co-branded native advertising campaigns on ALM sites and newsletters as well as through ALM's new platform, which serves ads to targeted audiences as they access content across the web. New syndicated podcast programs: For customers with their own podcasts, ALM will host and market them to ALM's leading online professional communities in each of its vertical markets to drive awareness and downloads.

"It's clear that podcasts are an effective tool in helping our audiences be more successful in their jobs," said Matt Weiner, president of ALM Marketing Services. "The fantastic success of our initial Legal Speak podcast shows that B2B audiences really are excited about consuming information in this format."

To fully optimize the power of podcasts to drive thought leadership and branding, ALM created multi-month packages. "A podcast is about cultivating a community and a following," says Dean Muscio, ALM digital product strategy director. "We're offering customers a chance to get their message across in a sort of podcast miniseries with accompanying co-branded messaging that will really make an impact with our targeted audiences."

For more information about sponsoring ALM podcast programs, please email marketingsolutions@alm.com .

About ALM

ALM is an information and intelligence company, providing customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia .

