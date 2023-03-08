ALM recognizes professional excellence in New England & the Southeast in inaugural awards

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM is expanding its Connecticut and Georgia Legal Awards to include additional states, forming the launch of the Southeastern Legal Awards and the New England Legal Awards.

"We are delighted to be expanding these awards, allowing firms in both these regions to be recognized on a larger stage" Clare Sutherland, Vice President, Global Awards.

Law.com are seeking nominations for two inaugural awards. The Southeastern Legal Awards is an expansion of the Daily Reports Georgia Legal Awards, where nominations are being accepted from firms, companies and organizations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

Nominations are also being accepted for the New England Legal Awards, celebrating professional excellence in law in Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Some of this year's honors will include: Attorney of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Litigation Team of the Year, Best Mentors, Innovators, In-House Department of the Year, Most Effective Deal-Maker, Distinguished Leaders and On the Rise.

Nominations, which can come from third parties or the nominees themselves, can be made online via event.law.com/dailyreport-SoutheasternLegalAwards and www.event.law.com/NewEngland-LegalAwards

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal.

Contact Information:

Anisa Choudhary

Marketing Director

ALM

[email protected]

SOURCE ALM