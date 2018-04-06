ALM Takes Home 8 Awards for Editorial, Intelligence and Digital Excellence

Awards won by ALM include:

Folio Digital Awards: Best New Digital Product - ALM Intelligence Legal Compass, an innovative online platform that enables legal professionals to fully leverage the unique and expansive ALM data to power overall firm strategy, business development, and lateral intelligence.

Jesse H. Neal Awards:

Best Series: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Coverage - The National Law Journal, C. Ryan Barber and Michael Scarcella

and Best Infographic: AmLaw 100, By The Numbers - The American Lawyer, Paul Dilakian - contributing and ALM's Design team

- contributing and ALM's Design team Best Website: The New Law.com Platform, Connecting ALM's Legal Communities - ALM's Editorial, Media and Digital Product Development Staff

Best Range Of Work By A Single Author: Ben Hancock

Keystone Press Awards:

First place for News Beat Reporting: Max Mitchell

First place for Feature Story: Zack Needles

Honorable mention for Investigative Reporting: PJ D'Annunzio

ALM was also a finalist in the following awards:

Folio Digital Awards: Website Relaunch - Law.com

Jesse H. Neal Awards:

Best Series: Thinking Millennial: How to Woo the Largest Generation - Investment Advisor, Chris Nichols and Sandy Hook Hearings - Connecticut Law Tribune, Robert Storace

and Sandy Hook Hearings - Connecticut Law Tribune, Best Commentary/Blog: The AmLaw Litigation Daily, Jenna Greene , When Democracy's Firewall Is Breached - The National Law Journal, Shira Scheindlin-Contributing Columnist, and Careerist Column Entries - The American Lawyer, Vivia Chen

, When Democracy's Firewall Is Breached - The National Law Journal, Shira Scheindlin-Contributing Columnist, and Careerist Column Entries - The American Lawyer, Best News Coverage: TCCWNA Coverage - The New Jersey Law Journal, Charles Toutant and Tex McIver Shoots His Wife Series - The Daily Report, R. Robin McDonald

and Tex McIver Shoots His Wife Series - The Daily Report, R. Best Profile: A Quiet Firm With a Famous Client - The American Lawyer, Roy Strom

Best Single Issue of a Magazine: The American Lawyer: October 2017 Issue - The American Lawyer Staff

Issue - The American Lawyer Staff Best Editorial Use of Data: National Underwriter's 2017 Independent Agent Survey - National Underwriter: Property & Casualty, Tim Schafer, Shawn Moynihan

"ALM is revolutionizing the media industry's approach to serving content, insights, and analytics to support professionals through digital, scalable, forward-looking platforms and outstanding journalism. I am thrilled that the team has received recognition for their many accomplishments," said Carter.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia.

