Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Advances the Future of Intelligent Aesthetics at IMCAS World Congress 2026

New clinical evidence highlights a smarter, technology-driven approach to scar management, rejuvenation, and tattoo removal

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced that its core subsidiary, Alma, the Group's Energy-Based Devices (EBD) brand, featured its vision for the future of Intelligent Aesthetics at the IMCAS World Congress in Paris, held from 29 to 31 January 2026, highlighting its commitment to empowering practitioners with personalized, evidence-based solutions that elevate patient care and advance modern aesthetic practice.

As a core contributor to the IMCAS scientific programme, Sisram presented new clinical data and case studies demonstrating its continued leadership in intelligent, energy-based aesthetic solutions. The presentations highlighted Alma's innovative value of multi-technology laser platforms across a range of applications, including advanced laser-based rejuvenation as a foundational element of modern aesthetic care, as well as the application of multiple wavelengths within a single platform for complex tattoo removal. Together, these findings reinforce Alma's leadership in intelligent energy-based solutions and its commitment to advancing evidence-driven aesthetic practice.

During the congress, Alma showcased technological advancements across key applications, including new clinical study findings on the Alma Hybrid platform for managing keloid scars together with surgery and trans-epidermal delivery of steroids. Additional sessions addressed acne and acne-scar management across the clinical spectrum, alongside live demonstrations featuring Harmony Bio-Boost, Alma's award-winning collagen-stimulating rejuvenation treatment. Alma IQ, the Company's advanced skin analysis platform, further demonstrated its ability to support personalized assessments and to assist doctors in developing precise treatment plans from the very first patient interaction.

Mr. Eyal Ben David, CEO of Sisram and Alma, said: "IMCAS stands among the most influential scientific platforms shaping the future of medical aesthetics. Our expanded presence this year underscores Alma's commitment to redefining aesthetic care through rigorous clinical evidence and disruptive technological innovation. By advancing precision diagnostics, personalized treatment planning, and integrated care pathways, we are empowering practitioners to deliver superior patient outcomes and transform aesthetics into sustained, long-term patient engagement."

Following the scientific programme, Mr. Lior Dayan, Chairman of Sisram, was invited to attend the IMCAS World Congress Economic Forum La Tribune 2026, where he joined global industry leaders to discuss how intelligent technologies and clinical insight are shaping the future landscape of medical aesthetics.

