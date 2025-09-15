Alma Bank Partners with Cetera in Pursuit of Growth

Industry Veteran Richard J. Koll joins Alma Wealth Management, starts dual employee program with Cetera Financial Institutions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Institutions has partnered with Alma Bank to further strengthen and grow the bank's investment program, Alma Wealth Management* (AWM). Financial Professional Richard Koll, who recently joined Alma Bank as head of AWM, is leading the transition to Cetera as part of his strategic growth plan.

Koll has decades of experience growing investment services programs within financial institutions and was brought in to elevate AWM's capabilities and to ensure continued delivery of tailored financial strategies for AWM's diverse client base. Before joining Alma, he served as Senior Vice President of Client Experience at Osaic Institutions and previously led the wealth program at Investors Bancorp, where he also partnered with Cetera prior to the bank's acquisition by Citizens Financial Group in 2022.

Koll cited Cetera's high-touch service model and operational flexibility as key differentiators.

"I've always been impressed by Cetera's deep understanding of how to serve financial institutions," Koll said. "Right from the start, their hands-on support and direct engagement from senior leadership made it clear – this is the right financial institution networking partner to help Alma Wealth Management scale and serve clients on our terms."

Michael P. Psyllos, President and CEO of Alma Bank said: "We are so pleased to be working with Cetera and believe that this enhanced offering will help Alma Bank with our overall growth strategy."

Founded in 2007, Alma Bank offers customized financial solutions across the New York metro area, rooted in its commitment to personalized, client-focused service.

"When top-tier professionals like Rich Koll choose Cetera, that's a powerful endorsement of our approach," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "We're excited to support Alma Bank with the tools, resources and technology needed to drive growth and exceptional client experience."

Cetera Financial Institutions is a community within Cetera Investment Services that supports the investment programs of over 450 banks and credit unions. Cetera Investment Services celebrated its 40-year anniversary in 2024, and with nearly 70 renewals signed through October 31, 2024, Cetera Financial Institutions' retention rate was 99 percent for all institutions in its network as of that date.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of June 30, 2025, Cetera manages more than $590 billion in assets under administration and $263 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

"Cetera Financial Group" (CFG) refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, those that are members FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks), Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC; and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser: Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

* Alma Wealth Management is a marketing name of Cetera Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Investments are: *Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured * May lose value * Not financial institution guaranteed * Not a deposit * Not insured by any federal government agency.

