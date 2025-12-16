Guided Financial Strategies Joins Cetera After Two Decades with LPL

Veteran advisors Rick Dickinson and founder Alan Hughes join Cetera, citing advisor-first culture, advanced technology, and strategic growth opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes Guided Financial Strategies, LLC, led by advisors Rick Dickinson and firm founder Alan Hughes who oversee approximately $250 million in assets under administration*. The firm joins Cetera's unique Summit Financial Networks** community to accelerate growth through both organic and inorganic strategies.

Guided Financial Strategies was affiliated with LPL for more than 20 years. Hughes launched and built the practice on his strong belief in fiduciary principles.

Cetera welcomes the team from Guided Financial Strategies, LLC

"We've built Guided Financial Strategies on ethics, honesty, and a commitment to treating every client like family," Hughes said. "Some of our longest-tenured clients started with just a few thousand dollars, and many have been with us for 40 years or more. We take that responsibility seriously. In Cetera and Summit, we found partners whose values, including transparency, service, and relationship-building, mirror our own."

Dickinson, who returned to the firm in 2017 after six years in corporate business development and recruiting roles with LPL, emphasized the importance of aligning with a partner that could enhance both service quality and long-term strategic planning.

"Our decision to join Cetera was the result of extensive due diligence and years of evaluating best practices across the industry," Dickinson noted. "We wanted a partner with the right blend of technology, operational support, and growth resources, and importantly, one that could help us continue delivering high-touch service while scaling responsibly. Cetera and Summit stood out for their advisor-first culture, transparency, and ability to support both organic and inorganic growth strategies."

Dickinson and Hughes have long believed in the value of advisory-centered financial planning and are guided by the philosophy that every individual deserves high-quality advice regardless of account size, a mantra that continues to guide the firm today.

Dickinson added that Guided Financial Strategies has continued to invest in staff, operations, and in recruiting advisors to support the firm's growth plans, noting that another advantage of affiliating with Cetera is its scalable efficiencies and the right community environment, which are essential for the next phase of the firm's growth.

The team also highlighted Summit's collaborative model and accessibility as major differentiators during their evaluation process.

"From our earliest conversations with Cetera, we experienced transparency, honesty and a genuine relationship-driven approach, and that level of alignment matters," Dickinson said. "Summit and Cetera offered exactly the type of partnership and community we were seeking."

In welcoming Guided Financial Strategies, Summit Community Leader Marshall Leeds said: "We're excited to welcome Rick and Alan and the Guided Financial Strategies team to Cetera. Their values-based approach to financial advice and client service makes them an excellent fit within our community. Likewise, Cetera's scale, resources and multiple custodial and clearing options coupled with Summit's boutique-level service offers a powerful foundation from which Rick and Alan can continue to grow their firm organically and inorganically."

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Oct. 14, 2025.

**Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

