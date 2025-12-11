Veteran Commonwealth Advisors Chris Sauve and Dominic Benetti Move Their Great Lakes Wealth Advisors Firm to Cetera

Advisors overseeing $147 million in AUA choose Cetera for personalized service and growth support

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes veteran financial advisors Chris Sauve and Dominic Benetti, who oversee approximately $147 million in assets under administration* at their Michigan-based firm, Great Lakes Wealth Advisors. They join the Cetera Wealth Partners** community within Cetera.

Financial Advisor Chris Sauve Financial Advisor Dominic Benetti

Sauve and Benetti were both born and raised in Escanaba, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and met while working at different wealth management firms. Realizing they had much in common, including witnessing friends and family struggle to find the financial guidance they needed, Sauve and Benetti partnered to launch Great Lakes Wealth Advisors.

The advisors value their independence, which enables them to take a fiduciary approach to serving clients' financial planning and wealth management needs, while also helping to minimize tax burdens.

Sauve said LPL's acquisition of Commonwealth was the catalyst for change.

"We had some concerns about being a couple of advisors out of 30,000, so we kicked the tires on a few firms. We wanted to be sure we're a priority to the group we're with, and that our clients are a priority too – we didn't want to be just some number," Sauve said. "Running an independent practice, it's important we have the tools and support needed to grow our practice in this ever-evolving world of financial advising, whether that's products, service or compliance issues that might come up – Cetera fits all those needs."

Benetti added: "We've built a reputation for educating individuals in a clear, approachable way, helping them understand personal finance and apply those concepts to pursue their goals. Our independence allows us to choose the tools, technologies and investment products that best serve each client's interests. We are deeply committed to our hometown community, and Cetera shares our focus on prioritizing our clients' needs."

Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran welcomed Great Lakes Wealth Advisors saying, "Chris and Dom run an outstanding practice and their commitment to community is unquestioned. Cetera is proud to step in and provide them with the personalized service they are accustomed to, and I believe Chris and Dom will benefit from the customized growth support Cetera offers advisors with our unique Regional Growth Team approach."

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Aug. 6, 2025.

**Cetera Wealth Partners is a distinct community within Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks). Securities brokerage services offered through Cetera Wealth Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

