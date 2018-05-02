ALM's Investment Advisor Names 'Most Influential' People in Advisory Industry & Related Fields

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM's Investment Advisor, the leading publication for independent investment advisors and financial planners, has announced the 16th annual IA 25 -- the 25 most influential people in the advisor community.
For the first time, the yearly list is entirely based on readers' views of leaders. Financial advisors and other industry participants cast about 12,000 total votes for leaders in each of the six categories: RIA/Advisory; Independent Broker-Dealers; Custody & Clearing; Portfolio/Markets/Investing; Politics/Regulation/Compliance and Fintech/IT/AI.
"The results of the online poll show that advisors are focused on learning from custodians and other partners who excel at technology," said Janet Levaux, Editor-in-Chief of Investment Advisor. "Also, our readers frequently turn to highly experienced investment leaders and strategists for insights, and advisors rely on the largest and most visible RIA firms for tips on how to best grow their business, use social media and excel at educational events. We are pleased to recognize the individuals in the IA 25 for the significant role they play today in the lives of financial advisors and their clients."
The IA 25 Readers' Choice list and profiles appear in the May issue of Investment Advisor and can be found online here: https://www.thinkadvisor.com/2018/05/01/the-2018-ia-25-winners/
The 2018 IA 25 list includes:
RIA/Advisory
- Ron Carson, Carson Group
- Michael Kitces, "Nerd's Eye View" blog, Pinnacle Advisory Group, XY Planning Network
- Ric Edelman, Edelman Financial Services
- Angie Herbers, Angie Herbers LLC and Beyond U Inc.
Independent Broker-Dealers
- Amy Webber, Cambridge Investment Research
- Jim Nagengast, Securities America
- Bob Oros, HD Vest Financial Services
- Valerie Brown, Advisor Group
- David Knoch, 1st Global
Custody & Clearing
- Tom Nally, TD Ameritrade Institutional
- Tim Hockey, TD Ameritrade
- Skip Schweiss, TD Ameritrade Trust
- Mark Tibergien, BNY Mellon's Pershing Advisor Solutions
Portfolio/Markets/Investing
- Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway
- Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab
- Sallie Krawcheck, Ellevest
- Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz
- Jeremy Siegel, Wharton Business School
Politics/Regulation/Compliance
- President Donald Trump
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Rep. Paul Ryan
Politics/Regulation/Compliance
- Jeff Bezos, Amazon
- Vijay Sankaran, TD Ameritrade
- Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
- Tim Cook, Apple
About Investment Advisor and the Investment Advisor Group
With a circulation of 120,000, Investment Advisor is now in its 38th year of serving independent and independent-minded investment advisors and financial planners across the United States through its monthly magazine and online at ThinkAdvisor.com. The Investment Advisor Group of ALM consistently produces the premier digital and print news, analysis and resources that the community of professional financial advice-givers needs to serve clients, stay compliant and maximize growth.
About ALM
ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia.
Media Contact:
Rachael Wolensky
rwolensky@alm.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alms-investment-advisor-names-most-influential-people-in-advisory-industry--related-fields-300640521.html
SOURCE ALM
Share this article