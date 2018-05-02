ALM's Investment Advisor Names 'Most Influential' People in Advisory Industry & Related Fields

For the first time, the yearly list is entirely based on readers' views of leaders. Financial advisors and other industry participants cast about 12,000 total votes for leaders in each of the six categories: RIA/Advisory; Independent Broker-Dealers; Custody & Clearing; Portfolio/Markets/Investing; Politics/Regulation/Compliance and Fintech/IT/AI.

"The results of the online poll show that advisors are focused on learning from custodians and other partners who excel at technology," said Janet Levaux, Editor-in-Chief of Investment Advisor. "Also, our readers frequently turn to highly experienced investment leaders and strategists for insights, and advisors rely on the largest and most visible RIA firms for tips on how to best grow their business, use social media and excel at educational events. We are pleased to recognize the individuals in the IA 25 for the significant role they play today in the lives of financial advisors and their clients."

The 2018 IA 25 list includes:

RIA/Advisory

Ron Carson , Carson Group

, Carson Group Michael Kitces , "Nerd's Eye View" blog, Pinnacle Advisory Group, XY Planning Network

, "Nerd's Eye View" blog, Pinnacle Advisory Group, XY Planning Network Ric Edelman , Edelman Financial Services

, Edelman Financial Services Angie Herbers , Angie Herbers LLC and Beyond U Inc.

Independent Broker-Dealers

Amy Webber , Cambridge Investment Research

, Cambridge Investment Research Jim Nagengast , Securities America

, Securities America Bob Oros , HD Vest Financial Services

, HD Vest Financial Services Valerie Brown , Advisor Group

, Advisor Group David Knoch , 1st Global

Custody & Clearing

Tom Nally, TD Ameritrade Institutional

Tim Hockey, TD Ameritrade

Skip Schweiss, TD Ameritrade Trust

Mark Tibergien , BNY Mellon's Pershing Advisor Solutions

Portfolio/Markets/Investing

Warren Buffett , Berkshire Hathaway

, Berkshire Hathaway Liz Ann Sonders , Charles Schwab

, Sallie Krawcheck , Ellevest

, Ellevest Mohamed El-Erian , Allianz

, Allianz Jeremy Siegel , Wharton Business School

Politics/Regulation/Compliance

President Donald Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Rep. Paul Ryan

Jeff Bezos , Amazon

, Amazon Vijay Sankaran, TD Ameritrade

Mark Zuckerberg , Facebook

, Facebook Tim Cook , Apple

