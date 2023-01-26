ALM's Law.com and the Legal Marketing Association Announce an Extensive New Partnership

ALM is now "The Preferred Marketing Services Partner" of the LMA and its members receive exclusive access to special ALM programs and incentives, as well as insights from a joint research initiative.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM and Law.com, its flagship global legal media platform, and the Legal Marketing Association (LMA), the premier organization for professionals in legal marketing and business development, have announced a new partnership providing exclusive key benefits to LMA and its members.

Through this partnership, ALM will be recognized as the LMA "Preferred Marketing Services Partner." ALM will offer LMA members exclusive access to special incentives on selected online and print advertising programs and content services as well as consulting from ALM's Marketing Services experts.

In addition, in early 2023, LMA and ALM will jointly execute a benchmark research study of senior law firm leadership and firm marketers to identify key issues, challenges and opportunities.

A key focus of the partnership offers LMA members discounted access to ALM's marketing services offerings and provides LMA the opportunity to promote its member benefits to ALM's global audience of law firm and in-house professionals across Law.com's 20 national, global and regional brands, including The American Lawyer, Corporate Counsel and The New York Law Journal.

"We're excited to bring LMA members insights, advice and exclusive incentives on ALM's industry leading technology-driven advertising and content marketing solutions," said Matt Weiner, president of ALM's Marketing Services Division.

"The Legal Marketing Association is excited to work with Law.com to further enhance our membership benefits while offering our members exclusive, discounted access to ALM's leading-edge research and marketing services," said Danielle Gorash Holland, Chief Executive Officer of LMA.

About Law.com

Law.com is the legal industry's most reputable and trusted legal information, insights and data platform. The platform is unmatched in breadth and scope through its early awareness, global context, strategic intelligence and networking offerings. It is by far the leading information platform in the US reaching 100% of the Am Law 100 and one out of every two lawyers in the US is a digital member or full subscriber. It consists of 20 leading national brands such as The American Lawyer and Corporate Counsel and regional titles such as Texas Lawyer and the New York Law Journal. Visit www.law.com

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_.

About the LMA

Founded in 1985, the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) is the universal voice of the legal marketing and business development profession, a community that brings all levels together, from CMOs to entry-level specialists, from firms of all sizes, consultants, vendors, lawyers and marketers from other professions to share their collective knowledge. LMA has eight regions and more than 40 local groups across the United States, Canada and Europe, and its nearly 4,000 members hail from 48 U.S. states and more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.legalmarketing.org

