Alogent's FASTdocs Earns Finalist Spot in CreditUnions.com's 2026 Innovation Series for Employee Enablement

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@Alogent-Corp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, today announced that its FASTdocs platform has been named a finalist in CreditUnions.com's Innovation Series in the Employee Enablement for Better Member Experience category.

The 2026 program received a record number of submissions, with finalists recognized for solutions that equip credit union employees with better access to information and tools—enabling faster service, quicker issue resolution, and more confident, personalized member interactions.

"This recognition reinforces the need for secure, reliable access to information in today's regulatory environment," said Cameron Marks, Director of Product Management at Alogent. "FASTdocs applies AI‑driven automation to reduce friction, while strengthening compliance and risk controls—helping teams respond faster, work with confidence, and deliver consistent, high‑quality member experiences."

FASTdocs modernizes enterprise content management by automating document classification, indexing, and workflows, giving employees fast access to accurate member data, while reducing manual effort and improving consistency across all channels.

The CreditUnions.com Innovation Series presented by Callahan & Associates, provides finalists with a platform to showcase innovative solutions to credit union leaders focused on improving employee effectiveness and elevating the member experience. To learn more about FASTdocs, join the Innovation Series webinar on March 17 at 2:00pm ET: Register here.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com .

