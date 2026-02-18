Peninsula Community Credit Union Selects Alogent's FASTdocs to Modernize Enterprise Content Management

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global leader in banking and financial services software, announced today that Peninsula Community Credit Union has selected FASTdocs, Alogent's enterprise content management (ECM) platform, to modernize its document management environment.

The credit union is replacing an aging, spreadsheet-dependent approach that limited visibility into mission-critical content and member data, and created operational inefficiencies. The absence of meaningful reporting further constrained teams' ability to manage information effectively across the institution.

"FASTdocs gives us the visibility and control we've been looking for," said Kyle Lauderdale, CXO of Peninsula Credit Union. "It integrates seamlessly with our core system and helps us manage documents more efficiently. Ultimately, that means better organization, reduced risk, and more time focused on serving our members."

Delivered as a cloud-based solution purpose-built for financial institutions, FASTdocs enables centralized content and information management, controlled access to sensitive data, and enterprise-wide adoption through an intuitive user interface, seamless third-party integrations, and configurable administrative rights.

"Peninsula Community Credit Union's move to FASTdocs reflects a clear focus on efficiency, security, and scalability," said Dede Wakefield, CEO, Alogent. "FASTdocs is designed to support financial institutions as they evolve, providing a flexible foundation that adapts to changing operational, compliance, and growth requirements."

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com .

About Peninsula Credit Union

Our business philosophy is best described by our mission statement: "We listen, we serve, we educate, we care... Always!" We are conscious of our roots, mindful of our responsibilities and energized by our potential to aid our members in an increasingly complex financial world. We are involved in our communities and, like you, appreciative of the dramatic beauty and riches of the Olympic Peninsula.

Peninsula Credit Union is a $300 million federally chartered credit union with over 21,000 members. Anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Mason, Kitsap, Jefferson, Clallam, or Grays Harbor Counties and/or the immediate family related to a current member is eligible to join. Learn more about Peninsula Credit Union at www.pcfcu.org.

