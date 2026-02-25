Florence Bank Selects Alogent's Unify to Modernize Commercial Deposit Operations

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, today announced that Florence Bank has selected Unify to modernize its commercial deposit operations and deliver a more efficient, user‑friendly experience for business customers.

Founded in 1873, Florence Bank is a $2 billion, 12-branch mutual savings bank headquartered in Florence, Massachusetts. Erin Prickett, First Vice President, Director of Compliance and Digital Banking, explained why the Bank chose to partner with Alogent.

"We selected Unify for its modern, intuitive user interface and Alogent's continued investment in a cloud‑native architecture," said Prickett. "The platform's flexibility around deposit limits and transaction volumes allows us to support a wide range of commercial clients while easily scaling as volumes grow, providing the technology foundation to serve our customers today and position the bank for future growth."

Unify is a web‑based platform that centralizes deposit capture, integrates built‑in fraud mitigation, supports both Windows and Mac environments, and interfaces with IP‑addressable scanners—enabling corporate account holders to securely deposit checks from storefronts, offices, or merchant locations.

"We're proud to welcome Florence Bank to the Alogent family," said Ashish Bhatia, VP Product Management, Alogent. "Their selection of Unify reflects the industry's shift toward flexible, digital‑first deposit solutions that meet evolving client expectations and support sustainable growth."

Commercial deposit capabilities are native to Alogent's Unify platform, which consolidates item processing into a single, scalable solution that streamlines front‑ and back‑office operations, strengthens check fraud prevention, and supports long-term digital transformation.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com .

About Florence Bank

Florence Bank is a mutual savings bank chartered in 1873. Currently, the bank has 12 full-service branch locations in Florence, Northampton, Easthampton, Williamsburg, Amherst, Hadley, Belchertown, Granby, Chicopee, West Springfield and Springfield, Massachusetts. A Holyoke, Massachusetts branch will open in the spring of 2026. Additionally, Florence Bank offers 23 ATMs and a wide range of financial services, including investment management through Florence Financial Group to consumers and businesses.

