ALP Signs Conor McGregor as Global Brand Partner in Landmark Deal

Partnership Marks Major Growth Milestone for One of the Fastest-Rising Nicotine Pouch Brands in the Industry

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALP, one of the fastest-growing nicotine pouch brands in the market, today announced a landmark partnership with global combat sports icon Conor McGregor, officially welcoming the UFC champion to the ALP family.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for both the brand and McGregor, as anticipation builds around his highly anticipated return during International Fight Week in July.

Conor McGregor

Founded less than two years ago, ALP has rapidly emerged as a disruptive force within the nicotine pouch category, scaling at an accelerated pace through premium product experience, bold branding, and culturally driven marketing.

Polina Lutsenko, Director of Partnerships, says: "ALP was built around a bold, unapologetic mindset, and there's no one in combat sports who represents that spirit more authentically than Conor McGregor. He's become a global icon through relentless drive, confidence, and an ability to command attention both inside and outside the octagon."

The partnership signals ALP's continued investment in sports, culture, and large-scale brand storytelling as the company accelerates expansion across retail, digital, and experiential channels.

"Conor's massive global audience combined with our team's ability to tell great stories is a knockout combination. We view this partnership as a continuation of our strategy to partner with authentic people who align with our vision. We look forward to this creative partnership as we expand internationally this summer," said ALP's CEO, Lorenzo De Plano.

As part of the collaboration, ALP and McGregor will launch a 360 omnichannel marketing campaign produced by CFH. Studio, spanning broadcast, digital, social, and experiential activations designed to bring fans inside Conor's world. The partnership will roll out across high-impact moments throughout the year, anchored by International Fight Week and extending through key cultural tentpoles.

Conor McGregory says: "The pouch market is surging in popularity, and ALP is a global leader. Together we will fuel the growth and reach new markets"

The collaboration is planned alongside ALP's international expansion plans. ALP is planning to launch in the EU and South America later this year.

About ALP Supply Co.

ALP is a next-generation nicotine brand redefining the category through a focus on quality, experience, and independence. Built outside traditional corporate systems, ALP creates products for consumers who value performance, intentionality, and doing things their own way. ALP Supply Co. LLC is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).

https://alppouch.com/

SOURCE ALP Supply Co. LLC