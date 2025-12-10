ALP to Open New ABA Therapy Centers in CA in 2026

MONROVIA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce upcoming in-state expansions in 2026 with the addition of ABA therapy centers in South Los Angeles and South Bay in Southern California, and East Bay in Northern California. The new centers will be located in Compton, Torrance and San Leandro, respectively.

ALP offers support to children and their families living with autism and related disorders by creating tailored, comprehensive care plans with a dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team that allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible. At the new centers, families will receive quality support, including Early Intensive Behavior Intervention (EIBI), focused on children from birth to age five, a critical time in brain development in a child's life.

"ALP's center-based support features a comprehensive, play-based ABA program for young learners, embedding a proprietary curriculum into a fun and engaging routine that prepares each child for success in a preschool, daycare, or kindergarten setting after graduation," said Marta Marquez, VP of Clinical Services at ALP in Southern CA. "The developmentally sequenced curriculum goals incorporate the latest evidence-based research and span a range of support areas, focusing on communication, social and play skills, and skills related to planning, following schedules, and problem solving, "added Jennifer Villicana, VP of Clinical Services at ALP in Northern CA.

A LP is a national leader in ABA-based autism services since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 250 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 4,000 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 15 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

