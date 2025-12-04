New ALP ABA Therapy Center Opening December 9th in Murrieta, CA

MURRIETA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its recent California in-state expansion with the addition of our ABA therapy center in Murrieta opening on December 9, 2025.

ALP offers support to children and their families living with autism and related disorders by creating tailored, comprehensive care plans with a dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team that allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible. At the Murrieta center, families will receive quality support, including Early Intensive Behavior Intervention (EIBI), focused on children from birth to age five, a critical time in brain development in a child's life.

"Our Murrieta center-based program will offer an engaging, compassionate and comprehensive, play-based ABA program for young learners, embedding a proprietary curriculum into a fun and engaging routine that prepares each child for success in a preschool, daycare, or kindergarten setting after graduation," said Denise Buenrostro, MSW, BCBA , Executive Director at ALP. "The developmentally sequenced curriculum goals incorporate the latest evidence-based research and span a range of support areas, focusing on communication, social and play skills, and skills related to planning, following schedules, and problem solving."

A LP is a national leader in ABA-based autism services since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 250 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 4,000 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 15 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

www.AutismLearningPartners.com

