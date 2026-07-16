Tokenized Assets a Key Priority for Financial Services Firms, Broadridge Survey Finds

New Tokenization Pulse Survey reveals increasing strategic importance and investment, with firms focused on a hybrid market infrastructure

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenization is no longer a future-state concept, as financial institutions increasingly view it as a strategic priority and prepare for a future in which digital and traditional assets operate side by side. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today released findings from its inaugural Broadridge Tokenization Pulse Survey, which reveals that firms are moving beyond exploration and are now focusing on how tokenization will reshape products, workflows, and markets in the years ahead.

Among the survey's key findings:

84% of firms say tokenization is strategically important to their organization.

is strategically important to their organization. 68% believe tokenization will partially reshape financial markets within the next three to five years.

will partially reshape financial markets within the next three to five years. 69% plan to hybridize existing infrastructure rather than build fully separate systems.

92% expect digital and traditional assets to coexist for the foreseeable future.

Nearly one-third plan to increase tokenization investment by 26% to 50% or more over the next two years.

"Across the industry, there is clear recognition that tokenization has the potential to reshape how assets are issued, traded, financed, and serviced," said German Soto Sanchez and Mark Nichols, Co-Presidents of Digital Assets at Broadridge. "These survey results underscore both the opportunities and challenges firms face as they seek to connect digital and traditional assets, support governance and controls, and build markets that are efficient, resilient, and trusted."

The report highlights that adoption is progressing at different stages across the industry. Capital markets firms are leading implementation efforts, while asset managers and wealth managers continue to build capabilities and evaluate operating models. The findings also suggest that public market funds may be among the leading areas of early adoption, with 80% of respondents expecting tokenized mutual funds and money market funds to play a meaningful role within five years. By contrast, expectations for equities are more muted, with only half expecting meaningful tokenization over the same time period.

While enthusiasm is growing, the demand picture remains mixed. Among capital markets firms, market infrastructure developments are viewed as being on par with institutional demand as the top source of urgency (22% each). Asset managers place even greater emphasis on market infrastructure developments (28%), followed by broader market momentum (25%). The findings suggest that demand for tokenization is building most quickly in areas where it can deliver clear utility and tangible market outcomes.

Download the full report and explore all findings, here.

Methodology

Broadridge commissioned Phronesis Partners to conduct this survey. The study surveyed 200 senior decision-makers across wealth management, asset management, capital markets, and digital asset firms in the United States and Canada.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Broadridge's governance platform serves all models of tokenized securities, including issuer-listed models, synthetic securities issued outside the United States, and third-party tokenized shares within the United States, helping ensure investors receive the same rights and protections regardless of how assets are structured or owned.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $365 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $15 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.