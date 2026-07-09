Broadridge Delivers Next-Generation Reconciliation Platform to Raiffeisen Bank International

International bank selects BRx Match to support growing transaction volumes and ISO 20022 compliance across global markets

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Centralised Raiffeisen International Services & Payments S.R.L. (CRISP), the shared service centre for Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), has upgraded to Broadridge's next-generation reconciliation platform BRx Match. The implementation supports CRISP's growing business requirements to enhance efficiency, transparency and accuracy across a host of markets spanning Europe and Asia, while reducing exposure to risk.

"Having a modernized, scalable reconciliation platform is critical for maintaining operational excellence and meeting regulatory requirements in today's rapidly evolving landscape," said Andreea-Beatrice Manea, General Manager at CRISP. "Our longstanding relationship with Broadridge has consistently delivered value, and this upgrade to BRx Match provides us with the advanced technology we need to support our ambitious growth plans, all the while ensuring compliance with the latest industry standards."

Building upon a trusted and highly successful business relationship that began in 2009, this long-term agreement marks a significant advancement in CRISP's reconciliation technology infrastructure. The new deployment will enable CRISP to handle its projected fourfold increase in transaction volumes across its operating regions.

"This expansion of our relationship with CRISP demonstrates Broadridge's ability to support complex, multi-market reconciliation requirements," said Sandeep Saggi, General Manager, Regulatory Solutions and Data Control at Broadridge. "As financial institutions look to modernise their reconciliation processes while adapting to industry changes, our next-generation platform provides the technological foundation they need for future success."

The BRx Match platform's cloud-based architecture delivers enhanced automation capabilities, improved exception management, and seamless integration with ISO 20022 messaging standards. It will support CRISP's operations across a total of 14 markets including the DACH region, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia, representing both new implementations and migrations from previous Broadridge reconciliation solutions.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.