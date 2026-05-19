Alpha Aesthetics Partners Expands Presence in California and Enters Colorado Through Partnership with Preva Aesthetics

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a leader in the medical aesthetics specialty and a portfolio company of Thurston Group, is proud to announce its partnership with Preva Aesthetics, a premier aesthetics practice led by Michelle Paty, MSN, CPNP-AC, FNP-C.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners Announces Partnership with Preva Aesthetics Speed Speed

Founded with a focus on preventative aesthetics and natural-looking outcomes, Preva Aesthetics has built a loyal following through its personalized approach to aesthetic medicine and commitment to helping patients feel confident, refreshed, and authentically themselves. The practice operates locations in Denver, Colorado and Encinitas, California, offering a range of aesthetic treatments including injectables, skin rejuvenation, regenerative treatments, and wellness-focused services.

Known for its injector-led philosophy and emphasis on subtle, refined results, Preva Aesthetics has become recognized for delivering treatments that enhance natural beauty rather than dramatically altering appearance. Under Michelle Paty's leadership, the practice has built a strong reputation for patient education, clinical excellence, and customized treatment planning rooted in long-term skin health and preventative care. The practice has also distinguished itself through its modern brand identity, elevated patient experience, and highly trained clinical team, combining advanced aesthetic techniques with a wellness-driven philosophy that prioritizes confidence, balance, and natural results.

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, shared his excitement about the partnership:

"What stood out about Preva was the standard. Michelle has built something with a clear point of view and a team that actually embodies it. That's rare, and it's exactly the kind of partner we want at Alpha. Our job is to give her the operational infrastructure to scale what she's already proven works, without diluting any of it."

Michelle Paty, Founder and Lead Injector of Preva Aesthetics, also reflected on the partnership:

"I had a huge vision for where I wanted Preva to go, and I hit my limit as a solo entrepreneur trying to meet it. Partnering with Alpha gives us the bandwidth to grow faster, scale our training program, and open new locations without losing what makes Preva, Preva. Alpha is a visionary company, and their standards matched ours. That's what made the decision easy."

Practice Transitions Group served as the exclusive sell-side advisor on the transaction, with Lauren Wheeler as lead advisor.

About Preva Aesthetics

Preva Aesthetics is an aesthetics practice specializing in preventative aesthetics and natural-looking results. Founded by Michelle Paty, MSN, CPNP-AC, FNP-C, the practice offers injectables, skin rejuvenation, regenerative treatments, and wellness-focused aesthetic services designed to enhance and maintain natural beauty. With locations in Denver, Colorado and Encinitas, California, Preva Aesthetics is known for its personalized patient experience, advanced aesthetic techniques, and commitment to subtle, refined outcomes.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners

Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics specialty through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics practices in the nation, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 36 locations in 12 states.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 40-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, Modis Dental Partners, and Sensorium Clinical Research, among others.

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Alpha Aesthetics Partners

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SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners