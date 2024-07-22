Alpha Capital Family Office Recruits $3B UHNW Wealth Management Team

Former Citi Private Bank Wealth Management Team Embraces Independence of Denver-Based Outsourced Family Office

DENVER, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Capital Family Office (ACFO) announces that Alexandra Romeo Boyles, J.D., and Will Coughlin have joined the firm as Senior Wealth Strategist and Partner, and Senior Investment Strategist and Partner, respectively. Both professionals are based in Denver, CO, where Alpha Capital Family Office is headquartered.

Ms. Boyles and Mr. Coughlin join Alpha Capital Family Office from Citi Private Bank. At Citi, they worked together overseeing in excess of $3 billion in assets for ultra-high-net-worth ("UHNW") clients including single family offices, entrepreneurs, private business owners, endowments, foundations, and non-profits.

"Alex and Will join a team of specialists with over 250 years of collective experience," said Doug Campbell, Founding Partner at Alpha Capital Family Office. "We believe that concentrating this depth of experience on a small group of clients delivers exceptional outcomes, which is our approach as an outsourced family office. This is what enables us to attract top talent from the industry's largest banks and leading wealth management firms. Unlike these institutions, where advisors are often forced to manage too many clients to provide the personalized attention required, our approach ensures each client receives the dedicated service they deserve."

Before joining Alpha Capital Family Office, Ms. Boyles served as Senior Vice President UHNW Private Banker at Citi in Denver, overseeing all aspects of clients' financial portfolios, including banking, lending, investments, global capital markets access, tax/estate planning, and fiduciary services. Previously, she held the position of Vice President UHNW Private Banker at JP Morgan.

"We serve families of significant wealth with complex balance sheets," said Ms. Boyles. "One of the reasons I joined Alpha Capital Family Office is our unwavering commitment to always put the interests of clients front and center. Our choice to work with fewer than 50 families empowers us to serve as their dedicated outsourced family office."

Ms. Boyles earned her Juris Doctor from SMU Dedman School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy from Tulane University. She has previously held FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 licenses. She currently serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for Denver CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates – a nonprofit organization dedicated to legal advocacy for children involved in cases of dependency, abuse, and neglect. She also serves as an Advisory Council Member for the Jake Jabs Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Colorado Denver Business School.

Mr. Coughlin brings over a decade of investment management experience to the team. Before joining Alpha Capital Family Office, he was Senior Vice President of Investments at Citi in Denver, overseeing many of the firm's institutional client relationships. He started his career as a Financial Analyst in Goldman Sachs' Alternative Investments & Manager Selection Group before transitioning to their Private Wealth Management Division as an Advisor.

"Joining Alpha allows me to deliver the consistency of top talent my clients demand," said Mr. Coughlin. "Frankly, the turnover problems in Private Banking have denied my clients access to specialists focused on the investment opportunities they want and deserve. Alpha is independent, which means I can deliver the most competitive opportunities, regardless of where they come from -- and I now have direct access to opportunities curated specifically for those clients."

Mr. Coughlin earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Xavier University's Williams College of Business. He has previously held FINRA Series 7, 65, 63, 31, and 3 licenses.

"There has been a tremendous amount of change going on in the Private Banking world," said Jeff Shipley, Co-founder Partner, and Consultant with Lumina Consulting. "Given what is going on I am not at all surprised to see two high caliber professionals like Will and Alex now join a team that empowers them with the freedom and flexibility to deliver more comprehensive solutions to clients."

The addition of Ms. Boyles and Mr. Coughlin continues Alpha Capital Family Office's ongoing rapid growth, following the recent appointment of industry veteran Tom Riley, CFA®. Mr. Riley joined from Northern Trust in April and now serves as the firm's Head of Portfolio Management.

About Alpha Capital Family Office

Alpha Capital Family Office is a Denver-based outsourced family office that assists multigenerational business owners and ultra-high-net-worth families by creating intentional plans around their life, family, business, community, and wealth. The firm provides a full range of family office services including business consulting, asset management and planning, risk management and asset protection, estate planning, family governance, and philanthropy planning. For more information, visit acfamilyoffice.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Melinda Brodbeck

JConnelly

973.865.5454

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Capital Family Office