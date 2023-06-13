Alpha Omega and Dynamo Technologies Win $70 Million Contract with USDA's OCIO Information Security Center (ISC) Cyber Security Operations

VIENNA, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega and their CTA partner Dynamo Technologies (Team DAO) have been awarded a 5-year, $70 million contract award with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of the Chief Information Office (OCIO) Information Security Center Program and Security Management (ISC) to provide mission-critical cyber security operations support across USDA agencies.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with the USDA," David Flynn, Vice President of Strategic Accounts. "This will allow Alpha Omega to expand its services beyond the SOC to provide even more meaningful strategic support to the ISC. We are thrilled to be working alongside such a forward-thinking customer and are extremely confident this collaboration will further strengthen USDA's security operations."

Under the terms of the contract, the team will be responsible for the development, implementation, and management of security solutions into the everyday business of the Department to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of USDA's data and information systems. This will include augmenting and enhancing the Department's organizational goals, performance, and mission capabilities in the areas of Privacy, Security Controls, Information System Security Officer support, Risk Management Framework, Policy, Metrics, and Program Management support.

"Alpha Omega's partnership with USDA continues to blossom, and we are honored to support such a mission-critical program. Our work with the ISC represents yet another expansion of our cybersecurity practice, and an opportunity for us to continue growing Alpha Omega's community of cyber subject matter experts," said Chief Executive Officer, Gautam Ijoor.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support Federal agencies with tailored digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, AI & Platform Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a www.alphaomega.com.

ABOUT DYNAMO TECHNOLOGIES

Dynamo is a full lifecycle digital transformation company providing best-in-class technology and mission support services to the U.S. federal government. Through our partnerships, boldness, and authenticity, Dynamo goes against the grain of a traditional government contractor by providing top-caliber talent, delivering quality results, and exceeding expectations. Dynamo is CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Level 3 appraised, and maintains ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 27001 and AS9100D quality certifications.

