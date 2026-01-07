Alpha Omega Appoints David Walls Chief Financial Officer

Experienced federal finance leader brings private equity insight and operational discipline to drive Alpha Omega's next stage of growth.

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading provider of AI-driven modernization and digital transformation solutions to the federal government, today announced the appointment of David Walls as Chief Financial Officer. Walls will lead Alpha Omega's finance organization, strengthen performance management, advance long-term growth strategy, and ensure disciplined execution as Alpha Omega scales across priority federal missions.

Alpha Omega appoints David Walls as Chief Financial Officer

"David's proven ability to deliver strong financial performance and guide organizations through transformative growth will be instrumental to the success of the company," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega CEO. "He brings the discipline and transparency we need to execute our strategy, integrate growth initiatives, expand partner relationships, and position Alpha Omega for the opportunities ahead."

Walls joins Alpha Omega at a time of continued transformation—marked by strategic expansion, evolving customer needs, and heightened urgency across government for secure modernization at speed. "Alpha Omega is at an inflection point with its growth and development as a solutions firm," Walls said. "It's all about speed right now. This is an ideal time to roll out Continuum and its AI-driven efficiency accelerators that put Alpha Omega ahead—grounded in an aggressive business plan that's attainable, and a team with integrity and accountability."

Walls brings nearly two decades of experience in M&A and defense and federal contracting and has supported organizations through multiple private equity-backed growth cycles. He most recently served as a Managing Director – CFO Advisory with Maximus Partners, and CFO of Valkyrie Enterprises and McKean Defense Group.

Looking ahead to 2026, Walls emphasized the importance of execution discipline and customer-centric speed—particularly as agencies accelerate adoption of commercial solutions and modern contracting approaches.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We accelerate transformation and operational efficiency via applied expertise in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, designing and delivering enterprise solutions in support of National Security, Federal Financial, Health, and Space and Science missions. Our agency partners rely on Alpha Omega to modernize and future-proof legacy systems and enhance operational resilience, delivering our purpose to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of future generations. For more information, visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration