Alpha Omega Launches Continuum Automation Framework to Accelerate National Security Modernization at Mission Speed

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading provider of AI-driven modernization and digital transformation solutions to the federal government, today announced the launch of Continuum Automation Framework, a unified ecosystem of automation accelerators designed for federal agencies to modernize faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver mission impact at scale. The launch comes at a critical time, enabling agencies to efficiently comply with Executive Orders to reduce costs, improve resilience, and speed to delivery through modern acquisition pathways.

Alpha Omega launches Continuum Automation Framework for total mission automation.

Continuum represents total mission automation, providing Federal Agencies with a full spectrum solution to build, modernize, migrate and secure mission-critical systems and data. Through four modular AI-driven accelerators — Design, Code, Connect, and Secure — the framework enables agencies to replace fragmented, manual processes with an intelligent, end-to-end automation pipeline. Early successes like Alpha Omega's pilot for the U.S. Air Force expedited a modernization project that was completed 18 months ahead of schedule and delivered a 60% cost savings.

"Government can no longer afford slow, disconnected modernization," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega. "Continuum partners with agencies to move rapidly from strategic vision to mission impact. We've combined proven cutting-edge capabilities with rapid acquisition pathways to empower agencies to generate immediate returns on their investment."

At its core, Continuum establishes a continuous automation pipeline that synchronizes solution design, deterministic and generative code modernization, data mapping, and cybersecurity compliance. Each accelerator operates independently or in concert with one another, allowing agencies to tailor solutions while benefiting from a single, connected ecosystem.

Continuum Design facilitates real-time prototyping, delivering the working code for modernized business systems in days, not weeks.

facilitates real-time prototyping, delivering the working code for modernized business systems in days, not weeks. Continuum Code modernizes any language with deterministic, accurate AI, delivering future-proof software.

modernizes any language with deterministic, accurate AI, delivering future-proof software. Continuum Connect unifies Agency portfolios by automating cloud and data migration in minutes not months.

unifies Agency portfolios by automating cloud and data migration in minutes not months. Continuum Secure eliminates manual cyber and ATO tasks with U.S.-patented tech for accelerated continuous compliance.

Together, these capabilities allow agencies to scale with confidence by standardizing and reusing proven patterns, models, and guardrails across programs and offices, reducing risk while accelerating delivery at enterprise scale.

Continuum is supported by Alpha Omega's Fast Path to Procurement, a streamlined acquisition ecosystem that enables agencies to be responsive to evolving needs while aligning to acquisition reform priorities and maintaining compliance with all EOs. Through pre-competed, readily awardable solutions available via CSOs, OTAs, and multiple commercial marketplaces, agencies can move directly from requirement to execution in days rather than months or years.

"National security depends on speed, precision, and trust," Ijoor added. "Continuum is Alpha Omega solving the equation for modernization - combining automation, acquisition agility, and mission expertise to help government move faster than the threats it faces."

With the launch of the Continuum Automation Framework, Alpha Omega reinforces its position as a leading national security solutions provider, delivering intelligent automation that turns policy direction into operational advantage.

ABOUT: Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We accelerate transformation and operational efficiency via applied expertise in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, designing and delivering enterprise solutions in support of national security and national resilience. Our agency partners rely on Alpha Omega to modernize and future-proof legacy systems and enhance operational resilience, delivering our purpose to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of future generations. For more information, visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration