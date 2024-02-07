Alpha Omega Appoints new Board Advisor, Marybeth Wootton Bringing Expertise in Business Growth and Innovation

News provided by

Alpha Omega Integration

07 Feb, 2024, 07:54 ET

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading IT solutions company, proudly announces the appointment of Marybeth Wootton as a new Board Advisor. Marybeth brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished CEO, board member and entrepreneur, with a proven track record in delivering business growth and success.

Continue Reading
Marybeth Wootton, Board of Advisors, Alpha Omega
Marybeth Wootton, Board of Advisors, Alpha Omega

Marybeth has a distinguished history of successfully delivering business growth by selling large, cross-functional, and global programs to both commercial and government sector clients. Her strategic vision and leadership have consistently positioned organizations for success in dynamic markets.

Marybeth brings over 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, serving in roles at PWC, IBM, BAE Systems as well as serving as CEO at Berico Technologies and ultimately leading to its sale to Novetta, a Caryle Group company. Since then, she has served and continues to serve on several boards accelerating growth and expanding markets.

"Alpha Omega is fortunate to have a Board of Advisors made up of highly capable, committed individuals with diverse backgrounds and perspectives," said Gautam Ijoor, President and CEO of Alpha Omega. "We have an exceptional blend of skills and expertise on our board and are absolutely honored to welcome Marybeth and her bold and thoughtful leadership."

She holds an MBA from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Economics from Harvard.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration

Also from this source

Alpha Omega awarded $43 million Data Stewardship contract by NOAA

Alpha Omega awarded $43 million Data Stewardship contract by NOAA

Alpha Omega, a leading provider of innovative solutions in data management and environmental science, has been awarded a prestigious 5-year Data...
Reha Gill joins Alpha Omega to lead Data & Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence

Reha Gill joins Alpha Omega to lead Data & Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence

Alpha Omega, a leading IT solutions provider, proudly announces the appointment of Reha Gill as the head of the Data & Artificial Intelligence Center ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.