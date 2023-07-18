Alpha Omega Becomes One of Few Companies to Achieve AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner Status, Elevating Cloud Computing

VIENNA, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, is proud to announce that we are recognized as an Advanced Tier Service Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Alpha Omega's promotion to the AWS Advanced Tier underscores our role as a leading cloud industry partner, enabling our Agency partners to navigate their cloud journeys with confidence in high-performance computing with mission alignment.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO. "This remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional expertise and dedication of Alpha Omega's engineering and Cloud teams. Our highly skilled AWS-certified professionals and this new designation are a testament to our company's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and services for our customers."

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Alpha Omega joins an exclusive group of technology companies renowned for their extensive knowledge of AWS services, exceptional technical expertise, mission delivery, reliability, and proficiency in cloud technology.

"This achievement validates Alpha Omega's cloud capabilities across the range of business domains including Application development, data analytics, Zero Trust Security, Scientific & Geospatial Computing, Machine Learning and High Performance Computing." said, VP of Technical Solutions and Cloud COE Lead, Nitin Vartak.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support Federal agencies with tailored digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Platform Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as proven by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC certification for quality 20000-1:2018, security 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to deliver superior quality products, and services. www.alphaomega.com.

