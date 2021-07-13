Alpha Omega Integration Becomes One of the Few Companies in America to Achieve CMMI Level 5 Certification in Both Service and Development Using the New V2 Model

"We are thrilled to have achieved such high recognition from the CMMI Institute," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "Alpha Omega's main goal is to help Government agencies accomplish their missions in the most efficient way. From day one we have viewed process and operational excellence as differentiators that enable our services and development to deliver superior performance and quality to our customers. We are so proud of our team for achieving this amazing feat."

According to the ISACA, CMMI provides a solution to the issue of increasing capability gaps in organizations. Proven effective in organizations and governments globally over the last 25 years, CMMI consists of collected best practices designed to promote the behaviors that lead to improved performance in any organization. Level 5 indicates optimized and continuous improvement so the impact of processes and technology can be predicted and effectively implemented with minimum rework.

Government agencies that partner with Alpha Omega can be confident they will employ a process that utilizes industry benchmarks and best practices that seamlessly integrate smooth project operations with high quality deliverables and performance excellence.

"It is so gratifying to see a company committed to disciplined agile processes in both services and development," said Andy Felschow, Lead Appraiser at The Process Company. "The Process Company's (TPC) philosophy is to help organizations meet their true business objectives and minimize project risk. We are thrilled to work with companies like Alpha Omega who are committed to applying these standards to government agencies."

TPC has led over 480 CMMI appraisals in 80 companies. They have been working with Alpha Omega Integration since its inception and have witnessed their process improvement journey firsthand over the past decade.

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

