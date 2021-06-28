Alpha Omega Integration LLC Welcomes Jean Lewis as Vice President of Strategic Growth

VIENNA, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration, LLC, (Alpha Omega) is excited to welcome Jean Lewis as Vice President of Strategic Growth. Jean brings over 30 years of government business development strategy and experience helping agencies identify requirements and integrate advanced IT solutions. A recognized thought leader in digital business transformation, agile methodologies and risk management, Jean joins the team at an ideal time, as Alpha Omega continues its rapid expansion.

"We are thrilled to have a leader of Jean's caliber join our team," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega's CEO and President. "Our customers continue to trust Alpha Omega with larger, higher impact systems. Jean's background and experience with large IT infrastructure procurements across the federal landscape brings us exactly the level of capability needed to understand our customers growing needs, and help them accomplish their mission."

Jean joins Alpha Omega on the heels of several large contract wins, and the recent announcement of the company being named one of the Washington areas' top workplaces by the Washington Post. She will have an immediate impact on the team's strategic approach to the market by extending and cross-selling Alpha Omega IT services and solutions.

Prior to joining Alpha Omega, Jean was a Business Development Executive at General Dynamics IT, and Sapient government, and had a distinguished career with Booze Allen Hamilton where she lead a 60-person delivery team focused on providing Mission Assurance-Enterprise Resiliency solutions to Civil Agencies.

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

