Alpha Omega Integration Named To The Inc. 5000 List For The 4th Consecutive Time

"Making the Inc. 5000 list four consecutive years is a true testament to the dedication of the Alpha Omega leadership team and our employees' commitment to delivering unparalleled value to the agencies we serve," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "Our company celebrated our eighth anniversary this month, and our fourth Inc. 5000 award. It is truly humbling to see what our team has accomplished in this short time."

Founded in 2014, Alpha Omega Integration is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization that provides high-quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services. One of only a handful of 8(a) firms with CMMI ML5 in both service and development, Alpha Omega helps agencies rethink, innovate and optimize business processes to help them do more, faster, while reducing costs and improving outcomes.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

