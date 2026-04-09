Alpha Vision Showcases AI Agent for Retail Security at RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced it will exhibit at the Retail Asset Protection Conference 2026 (RILA). Attendees are invited to visit Booth #826 to experience how Alpha Vision's AI Agent for Retail Security is redefining loss prevention and retail operations.

Designed specifically for modern retail environments, Alpha Vision's AI Agents for Loss Prevention Security enable organizations to move beyond traditional surveillance toward proactive risk detection and intelligent business operations. The platform continuously analyzes video streams across store locations to identify suspicious behaviors, detect anomalies, and generate structured incident reports in real time.

By transforming raw video into actionable insights, the platform empowers retailers to:

Reduce shrink by up to 30-50% through early detection and deterrence

through early detection and deterrence Cut investigation time by 70%+ with automated incident reporting

with automated incident reporting Improve team productivity by 40% through workflow automation

through workflow automation Enhance store visibility across all locations in real time

Unlike legacy systems that rely on manual monitoring and delayed response, Alpha Vision's AI Agent for Retail Security automates analysis and delivers continuous intelligence. The system identifies patterns such as repeat offenders, high-risk zones, and operational inefficiencies, enabling retailers to take proactive action before losses occur.

Key AI Agent Solution Highlights

AI Agents for Loss Prevention Security: Purpose-built AI that detects theft, fraud , and suspicious behavior in real time.

Purpose-built AI that detects theft, , and suspicious behavior in real time. Automated Video Analysis: Continuous monitoring across all cameras without manual review.

Continuous monitoring across all cameras without manual review. Real-Time Alerts & Insights: Immediate detection of risks with actionable intelligence.

Immediate detection of risks with actionable intelligence. Comprehensive Reporting: Automated incident summaries and trend analysis for faster decision-making

Automated incident summaries and trend analysis for faster decision-making Workflow Automation: Daily reports and alerts streamline loss prevention operations

Daily reports and alerts streamline loss prevention operations Enhanced Operational Visibility: Identify high-risk areas, patterns, and store-level insights

Identify high-risk areas, patterns, and store-level insights Business Impact Intelligence: Connect security data to operational performance and profitability

Retailers can also interact with the platform using natural language, allowing teams to instantly generate reports, investigate incidents, and uncover trends without manual effort. This capability bridges the gap between security and business operations, turning loss prevention into a strategic driver of profitability.

"Security is no longer just about monitoring, it's about intelligence and impact," added Song Cao, CEO of Alpha Vision. "Our AI Agent for Retail Security helps retailers not only prevent loss, but also optimize operations, improve efficiency, and protect revenue at scale."

The AI Agent for Retail Security reflects Alpha Vision's commitment to advancing retail security through scalable, AI-driven solutions. By combining real-time detection, automation, and business intelligence, the platform enables retailers to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and improve overall store performance.

Attendees at RILA 2026 are encouraged to visit Booth #826 for a live demonstration and learn how AI Agents for Loss Prevention Security can integrate seamlessly into existing retail environments.

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of AI-powered physical security solutions. Its flagship Physical AI Platform integrates advanced hardware, intelligent software, and automation workflows to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous deterrence, and operational intelligence across industries including retail, multifamily, and construction.

Recognized in industry-leading reports and Best Lists, including:

Media Contact

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision

Alpha Vision

1901 S. Bascom Avenue #1180

Campbell, CA 95008

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Alpha Vision