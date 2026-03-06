AlphaGraphics accelerates growth in 2025 with wave of franchise development

Leading printing and marketing franchisor expands with new owners, new locations and multi-unit growth across North America

DENVER, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, reported today that it continued its growth in 2025 driven by a wave of new franchise development and multi-unit growth.

Last year, AlphaGraphics awarded significantly more franchise agreements than the typical franchise system, signaling strong demand for its proven business model and comprehensive service offerings. For context, an industry rule of thumb suggests that most franchise systems award between five and 20 new units annually, placing the brand's growth well above typical benchmarks.

AlphaGraphics' 2025 growth highlights also show that:

30 new franchise agreements were awarded across the network

18 agreements were awarded to new owners joining the AlphaGraphics network

12 agreements were awarded to existing franchisees expanding with additional locations

The increase in franchise agreements reflects growing demand for print and marketing services and continued interest in the AlphaGraphics franchise opportunity.

"AlphaGraphics continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and we credit that growth to our outstanding franchise owners and to our loyal and expanding customer base," said AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson. "Our model of ensuring our franchisees stay happy and that they deliver quality products and services to their local customers has paid off with our continued success."

The 2025 development pipeline demonstrates strength on multiple fronts. AlphaGraphics continues to attract entrepreneurs seeking a scalable opportunity supported by established brand recognition and hands-on corporate support. Current franchisee interest in owning other locations also highlights a strong internal validation of the brand's profitability and long-term potential.

"Our focus on finding the right people who fit our franchise culture has helped everyone flourish," McPherson said. "While financial criteria and market availability still play a part, it takes a community of people who enjoy what they do and thrive in this culture to garner this type of growth year after year."

AlphaGraphics continues to strengthen its presence by providing enhanced support resources that help franchise owners grow and succeed. Through strategic expansion and a focus on operational excellence, the brand equips its franchise network with the technical tools, one-on-one coaching and peer networking programs needed to drive long-term success.

For more information about AlphaGraphics franchise opportunities, visit https://www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform - including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

SOURCE AlphaGraphics