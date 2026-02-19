AlphaGraphics ranks No. 91 on Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises in 2026

Placement highlights global growth, system performance and franchise owner success

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, today announced that it has earned the No. 91 spot on Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises for 2026, an annual ranking that highlights top franchise brands around the world based on a comprehensive set of performance indicators.

Recognized for its expanding global footprint and franchise owner success, AlphaGraphics earns the No. 91 spot on Franchise Direct’s 2026 Top 100 Global Franchises ranking.

"Earning a spot on this list comes down to the performance of our franchise owners and the system that supports them," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development at AlphaGraphics. "Our role is to make sure they have the right tools, guidance and flexibility to grow sustainably while staying competitive in a changing business landscape."

Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises ranking evaluates franchise systems on factors including:

Sales performance

Number of locations

Year-over-year unit growth

Company age and length of franchising experience

Financial assistance available to new franchisees

Standard investment and royalty fees

The methodology offers a broad view of franchise performance and overall strength in the marketplace.

"What sets AlphaGraphics apart is our long-term consistency," McPherson said. "We're seeing steady unit growth, reliable sales performance and strong engagement across the network. By keeping investment costs manageable and backing owners with hands-on training and operational support, we help them build profitable businesses that last."

AlphaGraphics has built a comprehensive network of locally owned print and marketing centers that deliver services including graphic design, digital and offset printing, mailing solutions, promotional products and custom signage.

For more information about AlphaGraphics franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com. To learn more about Franchise Direct, visit franchisedirect.com/.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: Kwik Kopy Australia, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, Fortidia's physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value. For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

www.fortidia.com – https://kwikkopy.com.au/ - www.mbeglobal.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.packsend.co.uk - www.worldoptions.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.spedingo.com/en

SOURCE AlphaGraphics