AlphaGraphics' agBox concept offers custom business experiences

The agBox concept allows companies to curate and deliver fully immersive experiences for employees, partners and customers with custom gift and event boxes. With the array of opportunities to present agBox experiences and AlphaGraphics' full suite of print, design, promotion and marketing solutions, the agBox concept is suitable for any event and offers nearly limitless options for customization and personalization.

"Social distancing and remote work have meant that many companies have been looking for new ways to connect with both employees and customers," said Stephanie Johnson, vice president of marketing at AlphaGraphics. "AgBox not only offers a new tool to overcome those challenges, it's going to transform how we think about business experiences overall. The enhanced experience of agBox is critical in our current challenging circumstances, and it's proving to be equally effective in more traditional business environments. We're confident agBox will inspire innovation and engagement through immersive experiences for years."

Opportunities to enhance brand identity with one-of-a-kind agBox experiences include business and professional events like conferences, training and trade shows; initiatives such as product launches and new partnerships; birthdays, holidays and company milestones; and welcome kits for new employees or clients.

The agBox concept leverages AlphaGraphics' position as a leading provider of full-service printing, design, marketing and promotional services. As a convenient one-stop source for business experiences, the company is equipped to guide customers throughout the agBox process, from concept, product selection, packaging options and delivery.

"We're uniquely situated to provide this option for our customers," said Ryan Farris, president and COO of AlphaGraphics. "With AlphaGraphics' comprehensive range of products and services, our business centers offer quality, convenience and customer experience for businesses, which has helped create an important new revenue source during a challenging economic period."

With more than 285 locations in six countries, AlphaGraphics was the first U.S. printing franchise to expand internationally, as well as the first retailer in desktop publishing. In 2019, AlphaGraphics was named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Franchise Times Top 200+. AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979.

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com. For more information about agBox, visit http://xmpl.xmpiecloud.com/agBox/agBox.html.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), is a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy. Small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers find shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions through MBE's network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people, and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network. Customized services and products are delivered with a uniquely high level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics, and PostNet. Globally, the entire MBE network currently operates over 2,550 locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 system-wide sales of €861($956) Million.

