AlphaGraphics corners digital landscape with Marketing 360

The new Marketing 360 platform adds a host of digital solutions to AlphaGraphics' existing capabilities, including advanced web design, online payment processing, email and text-based marketing programs, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, SEO tools, and much more. Customers can opt in to services a la carte or take advantage of convenient package deals.

"AlphaGraphics' addition of Marketing 360 demonstrates our brand's commitment to evolving, innovating, and adapting to clients' ever-changing needs in the face of a constantly shifting business landscape," said Ryan Farris, COO and president of AlphaGraphics. "It's overwhelmingly obvious that our small and medium-sized business clients need a partner who can deliver on all their marketing needs, including the digital tools and solutions that modern businesses depend upon."

The Marketing 360 platform puts business tools and marketing talent at customers' fingertips from one convenient location. An affordable subscription to the platform connects clients to a full array of marketing tools, plus the option to have a team of marketing experts that can oversee content marketing, design, video production, social media management, and digital marketing strategy as needed.

In addition, by continuing to offer the innovative print and signs services that the brand has built its reputation upon over the past half-century, AlphaGraphics proves itself a true full-service marketing partner that can help businesses connect with customers via all digital and traditional media channels.

"AlphaGraphics has been a trusted and dependable partner for over 50 years. While we have always helped our customers with digital marketing aspects of their businesses, the Marketing 360 platform now provides all of the tools that our customers need to grow in the digital space, just as we have helped them grow in the traditional space." Farris said. "We are proud to continue delivering on our promise of excellence and creativity in the traditional media space while also investing in this significant expansion of new media services and digital marketing tools."

By cutting out third-party expenses and offering tailored marketing packages to help businesses of any size grow and thrive, AlphaGraphics is positioned to deliver a fully integrated marketing system unmatched by competitors in scope and convenience.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 260 locations in 6 countries, offers a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large-format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

